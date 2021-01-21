Announcing C5’s Virtual European Summit on Economic Sanctions Risk & Compliance, February 22-24, 2021

Virtual European Summit on Economic Sanctions Risk and Compliance

Your Practical Guidance to Staying Compliant with Multiple Regimes

LONDON, NEW YORK, GREAT BRITAIN , January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C5 Group will host a three half-day virtual conference to discuss timely country specific developments on the most pressing issues affecting financial services and global exporters on CHINA, RUSSIA, IRAN, and lessons learned from recent enforcement actions and compliance best practices.

Confirmed OFAC Speaker:

Daniel Cariello

Senior Compliance Officer

Office of Foreign Assets Control, U.S. Department of the Treasury

Hear Compliance Best Practices from Senior In-House Speakers from:

• BNP Paribas

• Citibank

• Credit Suisse

• Danske Bank

• Deutsche Bank

• Eni

• HSBC

• Mytilineos S.A.

• Nordea

• Phillips

• SAP

• Spectris

• Standard Chartered Bank

• Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

• UBS

More information about the conference, including full agenda, faculty list, and brochure can be accessed at www.C5-online.com/SanctionsEurope

