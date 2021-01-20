Hindu Temple Destroyed and Buddhist Temple Installed in It's Place in Sri Lanka. TGTE calls for Action
Successive Sri Lankan Governments were involved in the destruction of Hindu Temples for several decades and build Buddhist Temples in it's place.JAFFNA, SRI LANKA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In the latest development of continuing destruction of Hindu Temples and installing Buddhist Temples in their place took place in Sri Lanka's Northern Province town of Mullaitivu on Monday (18th).
The ancient Hindu temple in a place called Kurunthoormalai was destroyed and a Buddhist statue was installed in it's place and consecrated by a group of Sri Lankan Security forces and Sinhalese led by Mr. Vidura Wikramanayake , Sri Lanka's State Minister for National Heritage.
There are thousands of Hindu temples in Sri Lanka, including several ancient Temples. Successive Sri Lankan Governments were involved in the destruction of Hindu Temples for several decades and build Buddhist Temples in it's place.
Destroying Hindu temples and building Buddhist Temples in it's place has accelerated since the war ended in 2009.
Building of Buddhist Temples in Tamil areas are followed by Sinhalese settlements, with the aim to make Sinhalese as the dominant ethnic group in Tamil's traditional homelands in the North and East of the island.
This event was held despite nationwide Coronavirus restrictions. Tamil journalists were prevented by the police from attending this event.
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) has called for international action to stop this cultural genocide, including highlighting the importance of international protection Mechanism, to stop this continuing acts by successive Governments.
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
BACKGROUND
Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.
According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.
International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Also, According to UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office report on April 2013, there are over 90 thousand Tamil war widows in Sri Lanka.
Thousands of Tamils disappeared, including babies and children. UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the second highest number of enforced disappearance cases in the world is from Sri Lanka.
According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.
Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community. A Buddhist Monk shot and killed a Sri Lankan Prime Minister 1959 for having talks with Tamils.
Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.
