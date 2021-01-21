CloudChomp Announces 30-Day, No-Cost Unlimited Use License for Both Commercial and Public Sector Customers
CloudChomp makes available a full-featured 30-day license for customers in both the Commercial and Public Sector industries
CloudChomp now goes beyond assessments and TCO, to provide an ongoing decision-making platform for assets on-premises, in motion, or running on the AWS cloud.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery solutions and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces that effective today, anyone can request a 30-day, full-featured license of CloudChomp CC Analyzer to plan their AWS cloud migration journey. CloudChomp accelerates and manages cloud migration and modernization projects through an easy-to-use, collaborative workspace. As a bonus, customers who install on or before Feb 14th will receive 15 additional days, giving them 45-days of unlimited use with an AWS expert by their side.
— CloudChomp, Inc.
After the trial period ends, customers will have an option to purchase any of the following subscription types:
• Monthly Subscription
• Annual Subscription
• Pilot Light Subscription: data is continuously collected until customers are ready to continue their journey.
CloudChomp now goes beyond assessments and TCO, to provide an ongoing decision-making platform for assets on-premises, in motion, or running on the AWS cloud. Use CloudChomp to:
• Accelerate workload migrations by an average of 25%;
• Reduce costs on AWS by an average of 48%;
• Increase productivity by 41%;
• Qualify for special promotions;
• Feed accurate configuration data to migration tools, such as CloudEndure; and
• Ensure forecasted migration outcomes are met.
The agentless discovery connects to almost any data source in less than 30 minutes and produces accurate TCO and right sizing recommendations in as little as 24 hours. CloudChomp monitors and measures ongoing migration waves, tracks assets to the cloud, and provides insight into modernization for current and future assets running on AWS.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is an infrastructure rightsizing and modernization platform, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migrations to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
David Pulaski
CloudChomp, Inc.
+18772538506 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Introduction to CloudChomp