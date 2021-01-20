Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lamar Advertising Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2020 Distributions on Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (“Lamar”) (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced certain year-end federal income tax reporting information for its 2020 distributions on its Class A and Class B common stock (“Common Stock”).

The following tables summarize, for federal income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Lamar Common Stock, presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of Lamar’s 2020 distributions.

Lamar Advertising Company Common Stock      
Ticker Symbol: LAMR          
             
      Ordinary Qualified    
    Cash Taxable Taxable Sec. 199A Return of
    Distribution Dividend Dividend Dividend Capital
Record Date Payable Date (per share) (per share) (per share)* (per share)* (per share)
3/16/2020 3/31/2020 $1.0000 $0.8791 $0.0445 $0.8346 $0.1209
6/22/2020 6/30/2020 $0.5000 $0.4395 $0.0222 $0.4173 $0.0605
9/21/2020 9/30/2020 $0.5000 $0.4395 $0.0222 $0.4173 $0.0605
12/21/2020 12/30/2020 $0.5000 $0.4395 $0.0222 $0.4173 $0.0605
             
*Qualified taxable dividend and Sec. 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable
dividend amount.          

About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
Lamar Advertising Company
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com


Primary Logo

