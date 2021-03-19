"We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Pennsylvania gets compensated-if they had exposure to asbestos.” — Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

According to the Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Pennsylvania gets compensated-if decades ago they had significant exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. We want a person like this to get compensated-and we suggest attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to assist. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.

"The typical person we are trying to help was exposed to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s in the navy or at their place of work and if they were to get diagnosed with lung cancer-they probably will not consider their asbestos exposure may have contributed to their lung cancer. A person who had heavy exposure to asbestos has a five times greater chance of get lung cancer than a person who had not asbestos exposure. If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation-this is worth your time."

The Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Eire, Upper Darby, Reading, Scranton, Bethlehem or anywhere in Pennsylvania.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Pennsylvania include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, millwrights, insulators, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the person's exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact."

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: