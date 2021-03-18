Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Ohio to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation-If They Had Navy or Work Asbestos Exposure

"The Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Ohio to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste -if in the navy or at a workplace they had heavy exposure to asbestos.” — Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Ohio to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste -if in the navy or any type of workplace they had heavy exposure to asbestos. The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. The typical person with lung cancer the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place in the 1950s. 1960s, 1970s, or the early 1980s.

The Advocate says, "If you have a friend or neighbor who now has lung cancer-please ask him if he had exposure to asbestos decades ago in the navy or at work. If their answer is yes--please ask-their wife or family to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss possible compensation. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes."

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, workers at one of Ohio’s dozen plus power plants, auto assembly plant workers, automobile ties factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, millwrights, insulators, pipefitters, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet