Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Michigan-if he Had Asbestos Exposure-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

"If your loved one is a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Michigan and they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Michigan who decades ago had significant exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. The financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. Aside from the navy a person like this might have been exposed to asbestos at a auto-truck plant, at a power plant or as a skilled trades worker. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.

"We could not say this enough times-most people who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos decades ago and now have lung cancer should get compensated-the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people like this too. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Michigan and they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Michigan US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan.

https://Michigan.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, workers at one of Michigan’s dozens of power plants, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303-the compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet