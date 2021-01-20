Citadel Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2021

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:



Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit) January 31, 2021 February 16, 2021 $0.01 February 28, 2021 March 15, 2021 $0.01 March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021 $0.01 April 30, 2021 May 17, 2021 $0.01 May 31, 2021 June 15, 2021 $0.01 June 30, 2021 July 15, 2021 $0.01 July 31, 2021 August 16, 2021 $0.01 August 31, 2021 September 15, 2021 $0.01 September 30, 2021 October 15, 2021 $0.01 October 31, 2021 November 15, 2021 $0.01 November 30, 2021 December 15, 2021 $0.01 December 31, 2021 January 17, 2022 $0.01

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.