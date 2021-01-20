uBreakiFix Rounds Out 2020 With 611 Locations, Lands #18 Spot on 2021 Franchise 500® List

Leading Tech Repair Franchise to Accelerate Store and Mobile Repair Growth in 2021

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uBreakiFix , a leading franchise in the tech repair industry, announced substantial growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 with 22 new locations, bringing the brand’s total footprint to 611 stores across North America.



From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, uBreakiFix opened a total of 67 locations, pointing to notable development in California which now boasts 52 stores, Texas with 56, and Florida—the brand’s home state—with 83.

uBreakiFix also closed the year with more than 600 mobile repair vehicles on the road, bringing its professional phone repair services straight to customers' doorsteps. This 'We Come to You' service, in addition to curbside and mail-in services, enabled uBreakiFix to continue supporting customers in new, safe, and convenient ways amidst the pandemic. uBreakiFix plans to continue growing its 'We Come to You' footprint in 2021.

“Although 2020 brought its own set of unique challenges, I’m proud of our ability to not only remain focused on growth but meet our customers where they are in this season,” said uBreakiFix President and Co-Founder Justin Wetherill. “Behind the steady uptick in new stores and ‘We Come To You’ vehicles, you’ll find a committed group of partners, franchisees, and team members whose number one priority is to continually improve the repair experience.”

In Q2 of 2020, uBreakiFix worked with Samsung and Google to support frontline healthcare and nursing home workers and first responders with free phone repairs, completing nearly 18,000 free Galaxy and Pixel repairs. uBreakiFix and Samsung teamed up again in December 2020 to bring hassle-free tech recycling to all U.S. uBreakiFix stores. Those looking to part ways with their old tech can now bring eligible devices of any brand, make, or model to their local uBreakiFix store for recycling.

Looking ahead to 2021, uBreakiFix plans to increase momentum, projecting 45 store openings during the first quarter alone. January is off to a strong start with seven locations already open, plus recognition on Entrepreneur’s annual Franchise 500® list. uBreakiFix ranked #18 on the magazine’s 2021 list for outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

“The past year pushed the franchise industry to new levels of creativity and innovation, which makes us even prouder to be ranked among some of the most successful concepts out there,” said Wetherill. “We’re honored to be recognized on Entrepreneur’s annual Franchise 500® list for our impact as we continue to expand franchise growth, increase corporate support, and elevate the customer experience.”

uBreakiFix is known for its ability to repair anything with a power button. To date, the brand has fixed more than 10 million devices, including phones, tablets, computers, game consoles, and everything in between. An authorized service provider for Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix leads the industry in strategic partnerships, providing Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair service.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who aligned their skill sets with Eddie Trujillo to offer a brick-and-mortar tech repair option that was quick and affordable, with unmatched customer service. By filling a gap in the repair marketplace, the company has grown organically from a single Florida storefront to an international franchise. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com .

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

