Liquid Fertilizer Market Size to Reach USD 3.07 Billion by 2027 | Global Analysis, Industry Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by Emergen Research

Constant increase in global population and rapidly increasing demand for food are primary factors fueling rising demand for liquid fertilizers to ensure better crop and produce yield in the acrulture sector.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid fertilizer market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.07 Billion at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Constantly increasing global population is a key factor driving demand for food products and grains etc., which has been resulting in increasing fertilizer consumption. Concerns regarding the effects of hazardous chemicals on the environment and potential adverse effects on humans and animals health is another factor driving increasing shift towards more safe and eco-friendly fertilizer products. Governments of various countries are promoting adoption and use of eco-friendly fertilizers (EFFs) in the field of agriculture.

Various NGOs are also organizing farmer education programs in order to share information about EFFs and their benefits in the long term. Hence, awareness about using liquid fertilizers among farmers has increased significantly as a result of such programs over the recent past.

The key element in liquid fertilizers is nitrogen, which accelerates growth of plants and helps in the photosynthesis process. These fertilizers basically come in water soluble form, which makes their absorption easy.

The contribution of liquid fertilizers to the agriculture sector is remarkable, and this form of fertilizers offer maximum uniformity, which, in turn provides consistent coating, thereby enabling better nutrient reach to plants in any environment.

Companies Profiled in Cold Plasma Market Report Include:

Yara International ASA, AgroLiquid AD, Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd., ICL Fertilizers, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Plant Food Company Inc., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Compo Expert GmbH, Kugler Company, and Foxfarm Fertilizer.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In September 2019, Ruralco Holdings Limited (Ruralco) was acquired by Nutrien, Ltd., and this enabled Nutrien to expand its business in Australia.

In June 2019, EuroChem Group increased its fertilizer production by introducing a third blending plant in Brazil. The new facility is spread over an area of 27,000 square meters. This was another move for the ongoing expansion of Fertilizantes Tocantins (FTO), which is a subsidiary of EuroChem, operating as a major fertilizer distribution business in Brazil.

In December 2020, Brineflow LTD., which is a manufacturer of liquid nitrogen fertilizers, started the construction of a terminal at the port of Sunderland, U.K. in order to maintain its storage and import activities to meet growing requirement for liquid fertilizers in the agriculture sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 35.2% share of the global market revenue during the forecast period, which can be attributed to continuous adoption of updated technologies to improve crop yield.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid fertilizer market based on nutrient type, manufacturing process, compounds, crop type, fertilizer application method, and region:

Nutrient Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Phosphorus Nitrogen Potassium Micronutrients

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Organic Synthetic

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) CAN UAN MAP DAP Potassium Nitrate

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Cereals Oilseeds Fruits Pulses

Fertilizer Application Method Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Direct Soil Application Fertigation Foliar Spray Application



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



