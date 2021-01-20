Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market – South America shows strong potential for market growth because countries in this region are increasingly adopting modernization programs to improve their armed forces - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina CA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Increased warfare, armed conflicts, cross-border tensions, and conflicts between countries are propelling the demand for ballistic protection equipment such as ACH and lightweight advanced combat helmets (LW-ACH). The market is also witnessing an increased demand for protective fabric in these ballistic helmets, which can be used against cut wounds.

The global advanced combat helmet market accounted for US$ 2.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 4.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.60%.

The report "Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market, By Material (Ballistic, Metal and Thermoplastic), By Application (Military and Defense, Law Enforcement Agencies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”

Key Highlights:

In March 2017, the military award a contract for a helmet that weighs as average 22% less than the one currently in use but offers the same protection according to the officials.

ArmorSource LLC announced that it has successfully completed the First Item Test for the US Army Advance Light Combat Helmet.

Analyst View:

Growing Need of Governments and Defense Agencies

The growing need of governments and defense agencies to provide better standards of soldier safety and combat tactical advantage in the face of growing global security threats such as terrorist attacks, border insurgencies, and internal conflicts. The defense sector is heavily adopting advanced combat helmets in order to protect their soldiers and law enforcement officers from head injuries caused from gunshots, IED explosions, and shrapnel.

Advance Technology

The demand for helmets integrated with the best vision and communication technologies is also increasing. Features such as night vision cameras that offer better situational awareness in the dark or in any difficult situations are becoming more of a necessity. The demand for these integrated technologies is also boosting the global market for advanced combat helmet.

Automation of Production Processes

Automation of production processes in large-scale manufacturing industries worldwide is expected to be a key factor driving the global Advanced Combat Helmet market. Increase in investments in the industrial manufacturing sector has boosted the adoption of automated machine tools considerably in the past decade. Automation of manufacturing processes has improved the productivity of industries. Automation also helps organizing the overall workflow and making experts very efficient during emergencies.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market”, By Material (Ballistic, Metal and Thermoplastic), By Application (Military and Defense, Law Enforcement Agencies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global advanced combat helmet market accounted for US$ 2.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 4.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.60%. The market report has been segmented on the Material, application and region.

Depending on the Material the Ballistic segment dominated the market due to its light weight.

Based on the application, Military and Defense segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period. The defense sector is heavily accepting advanced combat helmets to protect their soldiers and law enforcement majors from head injuries caused by gunshots, shrapnel and IED explosions.

By region The North American region is dominating the global Advanced Combat Helmet Market owing to increasing activities related to research & development in some economies in this region focusing

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global advanced combat helmet market includes ArmorSource LLC, BAE Systems, Gentex Corporation, Morgan Advanced Material PLC, Revision Military, Ceradyne Inc., MKU Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Point Blank Enterprises Inc., DuPont.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

