Data Systems International Wins Decade-Long Legal Battle with All American Semiconductor, Inc.

Florida Federal Court dismisses all claims, Data Systems International Set to Recover Attorney’s Fees

KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Systems International, a long-established Kansas City company, has won a major victory in Florida’s Federal Court. The litigation, which was fiercely contested for more than 11 years, centered on a contract Data Systems International entered into with All American Semiconductor (AASI) in 2004 for software licensing, services, and maintenance.

AASI chose Data Systems International, a leading provider of innovative inventory management solutions, to work on a new system designed to integrate AASI’s business functions, including sales, shipping, and ordering. While Data Systems International was performing the work, AASI filed bankruptcy, and the trustee for AASI filed a complaint against Data Systems International as well as multiple other vendors on the project.

The complaint alleged that Data Systems International and the other named defendants caused the system to fail and the company to go bankrupt. The trustee sought to recover damages for the entire loss of the system and for the bankruptcy of the company, claiming $40 million in losses. In response, Data Systems International denied any liability, stating the product and services it provided in connection with the system worked as intended.

The Federal Court dismissed all claims, without any finding of fault by Data Systems International. As a result, Data Systems International is also entitled to recover all attorney’s fees, which are still currently being determined. (Case No. 07-12963-BKC-LMI)

