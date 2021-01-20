InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Expanded Collaboration with GSMI to Serve as Official Media Sponsor for All 2021 Events

Additionally, BioMedWire will serve as the official newswire for FWD Pharma, Clinical Document World Virtual, Medical Writing Forum, Strategic HCP Partnerships, Trial Impact Summit and Real World Evidence Summit. NetworkNewsWire will serve as the official newswire of all other GSMI events.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces that it will expand its multi-year collaboration with the Global Strategic Management Institute (“GSMI”) to serve as the Official Media Sponsor for its full event line-up in 2021.



GSMI has established a strong reputation as a leader in the industry of executive education, hosting conferences, summits, workshops, and training sessions that combine rich learning environments with the opportunity to network with today’s most relevant thought leaders, speakers and practitioners.

IBN also announces that BioMedWire , a specialized communications platform for the life sciences sector and one of the 50+ brands part of the InvestorBrandNetwork , will serve as the official newswire for FWD Pharma, Clinical Document World Virtual, Medical Writing Forum, Strategic HCP Partnerships, Trial Impact Summit and Real World Evidence Summit.

Additionally, NetworkNewsWire will serve as the official newswire for the Social Media Strategies Summit and other event series produced by GSMI. Coverage will include the issuance of press releases and syndicated articles for each event, newsbreaks on every press release and featured placement on IBN event pages.

“We are delighted to expand our ongoing partnership with the InvestorBrandNetwork, which will be serving as the official media sponsor for our entire 2021 event line-up,” said Lainey Escarcega, Marketing Associate for GSMI. “IBN’s widespread syndication network and dozens of trusted brands deliver incredible exposure for our sponsors and conference attendees. Moreover, their multifaceted approach, which incorporates access to millions of followers across a range of social media platforms, helps complement our existing strategy to reach larger audiences.”

“Our team is always thrilled to be working with GSMI’s event organizers,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for InvestorBrandNetwork. “This well-experienced organization is known throughout multiple industries for its innovative events, and we are very excited to be broadening our collaboration to serve as the official media sponsors for the entire slate of events scheduled for this year.”

