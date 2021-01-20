The sculpture "Le Baiser de 1905" cornerstone of the work of Brancusi presented to international media at Macau

Bernard Sok and le baiser de 1905 de Brancusi

The sculpture "Le baiser de 1905" cornerstone of the work of Brancusi

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The particularity of this work is to be at the same time the first work of modern art in the world, the cornerstone of the work of Brancusi and to be at the origin of the discovery of the "Knowledge and know-how of process of creation which demonstrates the common origin of the culture of all "Humanity" listing the knowledge and practices of "Humanity". This unique and exceptional work is a key to understanding the art and architecture of all cultures having existed from the period of Antiquity to the Modern period.

This discovery led to the development of a universal methodology for interpreting the works of art of all humanity. It is leading to a paradigm shift in the valuation of works of art, a change that will soon revolutionize the art market. It should be noted that this discovery involves various scientific disciplines such as science, defined as the body of knowledge and studies of universal value, characterized by a method based on verifiable objective observations and rigorous reasoning, biology, geometry (the theorems of Thales and Pythagoras...), mathematics (the Fibonacci sequence, the golden ratio...), Egyptology, religions and Freemasonry, we have identified a common link to the great achievements of all times and cultures and are currently working on an application using artificial intelligence that will allow the market to evolve beneficially. Each heritage represents symbols common to humanity (fish, egg, foetus, pentagon...) and reveals ancient myths (notably Egyptian, such as that of Isis). The universal interpretation of creation confirms the existence of a common origin that unites all cultures. This is what Brancusi's work represents. From this discovery, the so-called universal interpretation of creation was developed. In other words, thanks to the knowledge of humanity and the universal methodology for deciphering art, we now know the many bridges that are emerging between the different cultures of the planet and bring together the great achievements of "Humanity". This is a great revelation: the knowledge and know-how of the creative process makes it possible to decipher the art of each country and thus to highlight the fact that there is a common origin for all the cultures of "Humanity".

These discoveries were presented and praised by great scientists under the high patronage of the President of the French Republic and at UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). They have been judged remarkable, for applying a rigorous scientific method, by Professor Beséat Kiflé Selassié, former Director of the International Fund for the Promotion of Culture (IFPC) of Unesco. This discovery is also a means of evoking and promoting, at the crossroads of the tangible and the intangible, peace in the minds of men, an indispensable step in a world that is today in full confusion. UNESCO's pioneering role is to promote dialogue among civilizations, cultures and peoples. The "knowledge and know-how of the process of creation" perfectly fulfils this objective by uniting humanity around common values. For this reason, it is necessary to include "universal knowledge and know-how of creation" as part of UNESCO's intangible heritage and to work together all over the world to disseminate this knowledge and methodology.



This sculpture is a treasure of inestimable value because the value of this sculpture is Universal.

It will be presented during the congress for the Year of Culture between France and China from June 18 to 21, 2021 at MACAO in China with Pansy Ho, Bernard Sok, Rita dos Santos, and Wai Kit Lei.

For the 57th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between France and China The Asia Peace Charity Foundation, NGO Unites Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs "To Promote Cultural Exchanges between France and China " (NGO ECOSC FECFC) and the Cercle d'Etudes Scientifiques Rayer (CESR) are organizing the 2021 Congress for the Year of Culture and Tourism between France and China from June 18 to 21, 2021 at MACAO in China.

Pansy Ho, a billionaire Canadian businesswoman from Hong Kong, daughter of Macao businessman Stanley Ho, and managing director of various companies he founded including Shun Tak Holdings and the Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau joins The Asia Peace Charity Foundation for this event in June 2021.

Pansy Ho is president of the Association française des entreprises de Macao. In 2009, she was named Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Mérite in a ceremony at the French Consulate General in Hong Kong. She is a member of the Committee of the United Nations Development Program Peace & Development Foundation, a member of the executive committee of the World Travel and Tourism Council, and was appointed the first ambassador of the Louvre Museum (former Napoleon Museum) in China in 2013.

Presidents Jacky Wai Kit Lei (The Asia Peace Charity Foundation), Bernard Sok (NGO ECOSOC FECFC), Thierry Rayer (CESR) and Pansy Ho expect many international personalities and the media from around the world for this international event.