International Due Diligence and Global Cyber Investigations
Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence and defence solutions, services and systems.
Happiness has many roots, but none more important than security.”ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Due Diligence & Global Cyber investigations for Business and Governments - The new developed department for due diligence and cyber investigations makes top results. One of their Due Diligence Software was featured on NBC News Article about Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
— E.R.S.
Swiss Security Solutions aka Private Investigator Switzerland & Swiss Detective Agency – based in Zürich, Switzerland, provides premier global due diligence and global cyber investigations to help and support private family offices, business clients and governments. This kind of services can prevent frauds up to USD 500 K or geolocate the online fraudsters globally. As soon as you sign a contract with their office for any of investigative & intelligence services, you are immediately backed by their Service Guarantee up to USD 10M!
Swiss Security Solutions as a company built from Association of Swiss Security Professionals and Experts has 200 years of know-how, is globally operating and authorized by the security department of state. They work on cases worth more than USD 3 billion, and they are a Data & Privacy compliant private investigator office.
I Global Cyber Investigations
Swiss Security Solutions are assisting corporate counsel, executives, attorneys, celebrities, and professionals with evolving reputation and brand problems. As cyber threats continue to change the corporate, professional, and private life, our company is dedicated to develop and improve its tools and tactics to provide its customers a one-stop-shop and a premium level of customer support.
What kind of cases you might have and Swiss Security Solutions can help you:
- Reputation & Brand Investigations
- Internet Defamation
- Copyright & Trademark
- Sextortion & Privacy Invasion
- Computer Crime Investigations
- Celebrities, V.I.P., Executives Hacked
- Identity Theft & Credit Card Fraud
- Internet Fraud & Online Scams (Scamming)
- Cyber Stalking, Cyber Bullying, Cyber-Mobbing (Harassment)
- Corporate Investigations (e.g. CEO-Fraud, Social Engineering)
- Deep Web Intelligence Services
- Cyber Extortion
- Integrated Investigations (Field & Cyber Investigations)
- Investment scams / Online Brokering Fraud - Due Diligence (Field & Cyber Due Diligence)
- Fraud with Fake Online-Shops, Fake-Lottery, Inheritance-Scam, false billing, Travel prize, Charities, Dating & Romance, Jobs etc.
- Internet Monitoring Services
II International Due Diligence (who you’re dealing with?)
Any financial deal involves risk. Mitigating that risk means leaving no stone unturned. And that means a Due Diligence process that provides every stakeholder with information so reliable, there can be little doubted that the decision they make is the right one. We verify public records. We scour local language media and litigation histories. We can even drill down into the business interests, wealth sources and political affiliations of every shareholder and director. Where research or risk warrants it, we initiate personal interviews with reliable sources, and we do it with the utmost discretion. What you get is a complete character profile of your prospective business partner or client. Our Due Diligence process has one simple aim: To provide you with extended, reliable information on the individual or company you’re staking your future on. And we don’t just research in the cloud. We’re on the ground, investigating locally. We conduct all activities in the strictest confidence.
Third party Due Diligence - Due Diligence consulting for Investors or business clients may include following
1) OSINT, HUMINT, FININT, Business Intelligence
2) Online & Social Network Investigations with top software
3) Site Visits - Verification of the subject’s place of work and reputation
Elena Göldi
Swiss Security Solutions LLC
+41 44 586 60 33
info@swiss-security-solutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
International Due Diligence and Global Cyber Investigations - Swiss Security Solutions LLC - Zürich, Switzerland