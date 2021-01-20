Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Covia Holdings Corporation– CVIAQ

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (“Covia”) (OTC: CVIAQ) (NYSE: CVIA) (NYSE: FMSA) between March 15, 2016 to June 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=covia-holdings-corporation&id=2519

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Covia’s proprietary “value-added” proppants were not necessarily more effective than ordinary sand; Covia’s revenues, which were dependent on its proprietary “value-added” proppants, was based on misrepresentations; when Covia insiders raised this issue, defendants did not take meaningful steps to rectify the issue; and as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2021.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

