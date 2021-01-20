JAN. 21 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Berry Corporation – BRY

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about July 26, 2018 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); or (b) between July 26, 2018 and November 3, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Berry had materially overstated its operational efficiency and stability; Berry’s operational inefficiency and instability would foreseeably necessitate operational improvements that would disrupt the Company’s productivity and increase costs; the foregoing would foreseeably negatively impact the Company’s revenues; and as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

