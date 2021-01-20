SPLK DEADLINE Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc. – SPLK

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=splunk-inc&id=2509 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=splunk-inc&id=2509

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 2, 2021.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756

