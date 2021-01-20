Author Shares Her Story from Surviving Communism to Achieving the American Dream in New Memoir

Nora D. Clinton celebrates American freedoms and explores her past in communism-run Bulgaria in ‘Quarantine Reflections across Two Worlds’

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Quarantine Reflections across Two Worlds” by Nora D. Clinton presents a captivating account about life in two strikingly different worlds, an ardent defense of freedom and a thought-provoking analysis of current events and ideologies.

Clinton shares her experiences growing up in Bulgaria, from her childhood under communism to watching the Berlin Wall fall in twelfth grade to ultimately arriving in America, which she now calls home. Throughout, she illustrates the dangers of utopian abstractions and the need for common sense and humanity. An eye-opening tale especially for high-school and middle-school students, her story is a must-read for anyone trying to fathom the current surreal reality including fascination with socialism, 2020 pandemic and protests and so much more.

“I always wanted to share my memories of growing up under communism, then achieving the American Dream,” said Clinton. “I thought the pandemic was a good time to tell my story because so many of us are struggling, especially children and young people. That is why I am offering a frame of reference, a comparison of our lives in the United States with life behind the Iron Curtain. Having a historical perspective helps us cope with current reality and make sense out of troubling events. The wisdom of years past enables us to recognize what truly matters and unite over our shared respect for freedom and humanity.”

“Quarantine Reflections across Two Worlds” has received numerous praises.

“It is all about basic humanity, so often drowned these days by enthusiastic efforts to promote abstract ‘values.’ The author reminds us that totalitarian mentality is essentially anti-humanist—no matter whether it claims to be defending a communist or a Nazi state, a nature deprived of people, or the equality of sexes by imposing manufactured uniformity of their roles.” —Philip Dimitrov, PhD, former prime minister of Bulgaria, ambassador of Bulgaria to the USA and of the EU to Georgia, current constitutional justice and VP of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.

“Dr. Nora D. Clinton’s vivid booklet is part personal memoir of a childhood under communist tyranny and part impassioned tribute to political liberty. It is a product of noble independence of spirit and an ode to it.” —Andrew Bernstein, PhD, American philosopher and internationally acclaimed lecturer and author of fiction and academic books, including “Heroes, Legends, Champions: Why Heroism Matters.”

“Quarantine Reflections across Two Worlds is a vivid and compelling account of childhood and youth in communist Bulgaria, which says, in a few words and through illustrative stories, a lot about the misery of living in a totalitarian state. Its talented author, Nora D. Clinton, possesses wide culture and knowledge, which enables her to offer interesting comments about the superiority of liberty and democracy and to address some clichés of the contemporary political discourse.” —Nassya Kralevska-Owens, journalist and author of numerous books, including “Communism Versus Democracy—Bulgaria 1944 to 1997.”

“Quarantine Reflections” provides a better understanding of the times we live in by offering historical and philosophical context for current events and ideologies. Clinton writes from an honest and kind perspective and invites readers to join the conversation with an open mind.

“Quarantine Reflections across Two Worlds”

By Nora D. Clinton

ISBN: 9781480895980 (softcover); 9781480895997 (electronic)

Available at the Archway Publishing Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Nora D. Clinton was born and raised in Sofia, Bulgaria. She received degrees from several universities in Europe and the United States, including a PhD in classics from Cornell University. She has taught Greek and Latin languages and has published extensively on the subject of ancient documents on stone. She works in the field of legal operations management and is a co-founder and pro bono co-president of a nonprofit organization dedicated to academic cooperation and American values. She currently lives in Northern Virginia with her husband and son. To learn more, please visit www.arcsofia.org.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment

Meghan Bowman LAVIDGE- Phoenix 480-306-6597 mbowman@lavidge.com