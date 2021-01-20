XpresCheck™ COVID-19 Testing Facility Opens at Salt Lake City International Airport Today

Located within Concourse A, Post Security

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, in conjunction with Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), announces the opening of an XpresCheck™ COVID-19 testing facility at Salt Lake City International Airport today.



XpresCheck is a pop-up facility within the existing XpresSpa at Concourse A, post-security. The facility has four separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 300 tests per day.

COVID-19 testing options include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test. These services are available to all airline passengers as well as all airport employees, including airline employees, contractors and workers, concessionaires and their employees, TSA officers, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) agents. All insurance plans are accepted outside of network and all information will remain private and HIPAA-compliant.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to be opening XpresCheck today at Salt Lake City International Airport. Given the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the country, we believe providing this added layer of safety and comfort will be beneficial to passengers and airline employees alike as demand for travel continues to increase.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at seven locations in six airports: Denver International Airport, JFK International Airport, Logan International Airport (2), Newark Liberty International Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.

About Salt Lake City International Airport

The Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) is operated and managed by the Salt Lake City Department of Airports, a department of Salt Lake City Corporation. Prior to the pandemic, SLC was the 23rd busiest airport in North America and the 85th busiest in the world. More than 370 flights departed daily to 99 nonstop destinations. SLC is undergoing a $4.1 billion redevelopment program, the first phase of which opened in fall of 2020.

