Corporate Universe Engages PCAOB Auditor and Investor Relations Firm

Carbon-Ion Energy Engages Legal Counsel Ensuring Merger On Track to Close

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Universe, Inc. (OTC: COUV) announced today that it has engaged Accell Audit and Compliance P.A., an SEC PCAOB Audit firm, to audit the Company's year-end financial statements for calendar years 2019 and 2020 in order to become qualified as a fully audited company. The company has also engaged CORE IR (www.coreir.com) to provide a full suite of public relations and investor relations services, including the creating of a compliant investor relations page for its website and managing shareholder communications. In addition, Carbon-Ion Energy has engaged Sheppard Mullin as legal counsel, ensuring the completion of the merger within the coming weeks.



Andrew Sispoidis, Carbon-Ion’s CEO commented, “Each of these practitioners provides an essential service, whether to further the progress of our merger and future uplisting, or to solidify our positioning in the market for investors and potential partners. We are pleased to be working with each of these esteemed firms and look forward to taking advantage of the benefits they provide.”

About Accell Audit and Compliance P.A.

Accell is a licensed public accounting and consulting firm that provides services in several niche areas of Audit & Assurance, Internal Audit/SOX 404 Consulting, Employee Benefit Plan Audits, CIRA/HOA and Condominium Services, Audit Preparation/Year End Close Assistance, and Tax Services. Its services are tailored to the needs of each client and our professionals have experience specific to one or more of our disciplines; each team is assembled based on a targeted mix of skills and experience tailored to meet the needs of the client and project.

About Sheppard Mullin

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm handling corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. From its 15 offices in North America, Europe and Asia, it offers global solutions to its clients around the world, providing seamless representation in multiple jurisdictions. Sheppard Mullin has over 900 attorneys on staff.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market leaders with expertise in institutional and retail investor relations, integrated corporate communications, and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated investor and public relations solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information please visit www.coreir.com.

About Carbon-Ion:

Carbon-Ion Energy was established to acquire the assets of ZapGo LTD, which has developed a new category of energy storage device called Carbon-Ion or C-Ion®. This technology charges 50 times faster than lithium-ion batteries, and radically improves the performance of supercapacitors by using high surface area carbons and ionic electrolytes. With over 30 patents and a decade of research and development, the company is moving to commercialization. For more information, please visit www.carbon-ion.energy.

About Corporate Universe

Corporate Universe Inc is a publicly traded diversified company with a focus on emerging business development to create value for our shareholders. Corporate Universe provides the environment for business growth and stability. Further information can be found at www.CorpUniverse.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Corporate Universe, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Corporate Universe, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Corporate Universe, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Corporate Universe, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Corporate Universe, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Corporate Universe, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Corporate Universe, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Corporate Universe, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Corporate Universe, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Investors:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

mike@coreir.com

Media:

CORE IR

Jules Abraham

pr@coreir.com



