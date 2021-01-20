CGA Insurance Services Appoints Lisa Chines Lead Underwriter, Energy

/EIN News/ -- West Des Moines, IA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Career General Agency LLC (CGA Insurance Services), a subsidiary of GuideOne Mutual Insurance Company, hired Lisa Chines as Lead Underwriter of Energy for the CGA Energy Division, effective immediately. With over 20 years of industry experience, Chines’ extensive knowledge and skill will help CGA Insurance Services increase business growth in its CGA Energy Division.

Under CGA Insurance Service’s recently formed CGA Energy Division, a managing general underwriter program, Chines will be instrumental in developing the Energy book of business by leading a team of underwriters and building successful relationships with wholesale business partners.

“With her expertise, we expect the CGA Energy Division to become a recognized leader in the energy space,” said Adam Berger, Senior Vice President of CGA Insurance Services.

Berger explained that the hiring of Chines “adds an experienced energy underwriter to the helm” of the new CGA Energy Division, which seeks to provide meaningful capacity to large and complex risks. Chines’ underwriting talent and entrepreneurial spirit will help the CGA Energy Division deliver tailored insurance solutions to businesses in the specialty market.

“This is a great time to enter the energy sector, and I am excited to join a company that is about to launch several new products,” said Chines. “In this role, I look forward to influencing and directing the business to provide creative solutions for our energy clients and a meaningful product for the company.”

Chines joined the CGA Energy Division from Navigators Insurance, a brand of The Hartford, where she served as Vice President of the Upstream Energy Division. In that role, she was responsible for developing a team of underwriters and cultivating exemplary client and producer relationships. Prior to that, Chines was an Offshore Energy Underwriter with Arch Insurance Group, where she spearheaded underwriting of the U.S. Offshore Energy book of business.

In addition, Chines serves as Chairman of the Offshore Energy Committee for the American Institute of Marine Underwriters, Chair Sponsorship Committee Member to the Houston Marine and Energy Insurance Conference and instructs an American Institute of Marine Underwriters Offshore Energy course.

“Lisa has an incredibly impressive background, and her involvement in several professional associations demonstrates that she has a wealth of knowledge in the Energy industry,” said Mark Groenheide, Senior Vice President, Specialty Lines, of GuideOne.

Chines expressed a similar appreciation for her new peers as she explained the strengths of the CGA Energy Division team. “Our underwriters and underwriting assistants are energetic, focused and knowledgeable professionals. I’m proud of the team we have put in place, and I look forward to a long-lasting relationship.”

About CGA Insurance Services

Career General Agency LLC (CGA Insurance Services), is comprised of the Wholesale Insurance Broker Division and the CGA Energy Division, a managing general underwriter program. CGA Insurance Services is a subsidiary of GuideOne Mutual Insurance Company. Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states as an excess & surplus carrier. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

