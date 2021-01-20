Bronson Healthcare System Partners with Meduit for AI Revenue Cycle Support

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meduit, one of the country’s top five healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions companies, announced today that Bronson Healthcare System has contracted with Meduit for revenue cycle management solutions that leverage artificial intelligence (AI). Meduit will provide its AI RCM expertise to resolve outstanding claims, determine eligibility and deliver documentation for Bronson Healthcare.



Bronson Healthcare is a not-for-profit, community-governed health system serving nine counties in southwest and south-central Michigan as well as northern Indiana. With more than 1,500 medical staff members and 837 licensed beds, Bronson offers a full range of services from primary care to advanced critical care in a dozen facilities across the area.

“We are delighted to be working with Meduit to support our revenue cycle goals,” said Ryan Horn, Vice President of Revenue Cycle at Bronson Healthcare. “Meduit’s ability to rectify any claims issues allows the Bronson team to focus our energy on investing in and continuing to deliver exceptional care experiences for the patients and families we serve.”

Meduit’s initial revenue cycle focus will center on resolving hospital and physician claims from payers.

“In 2020, Bronson faced a substantial number of claims being held up for eligibility-related issues and documentation requests,” said Jason Petrasich, Senior Vice President of AI for Meduit. “We expect that Meduit’s SARA Family of Web Bots will be able to quickly address and correct these denials as soon as they are received and that cash flow will be significantly accelerated.”

Meduit’s AI line helps providers resolve accounts, accelerate cash and support staffing efforts by applying automated technologies that fuel efficiencies and reduce cost.

Meduit’s SARA Family of Web Bots solves specific task problems for the hospital revenue cycle by leveraging AI and robotic process automation to reduce human touches, increase efficiency, lower costs while generating more cash.

About Meduit

Meduit is one of the nation’s top five revenue cycle solutions companies with decades of experience in the RCM arena, serving more than 850 hospitals and physician practices in 46 states. Meduit combines a state-of-the-art accounts receivable management model with advanced technologies and an experienced people-focused team that takes a compassionate and supportive approach to working with patients. Meduit significantly improves financial, operational and clinical performance, ensuring that healthcare organizations can dedicate their resources to providing more quality healthcare services to more patients. For more information, please visit www.meduitrcm.com.