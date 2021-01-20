NetBlaze Launches Agency Partnership and White-Label Solution Services to Streamline Digital Marketing Efforts and Increase Revenue Streams for Agencies Nationwide

NetBlaze’s new agency partnerships help grow and manage clients’ digital marketing efforts with white-label capabilities that increase service offerings to boost sales and revenue

NetBlaze, a Chicago-based digital marketing solutions company for small businesses nationwide, today announces the launch of its Agency Partnership services and white-label solution to help businesses streamline digital marketing efforts, manage and grow their client base, and create new revenue streams by offering NetBlaze's white-labeled digital marketing services for existing and future clients to increase agency profits.



“We know that running an agency can be overwhelming with SEO, social media algorithms and Google rankings constantly changing, making managing client accounts very time consuming and can quickly eat away at profits,” said Steven Clayton, CEO and Founder of NetBlaze. “By partnering with NetBlaze, agencies can give their customers the tools they need to conquer digital marketing and boost their revenue by outsourcing the solution to its paying customers. By following the recipe of the 80/20 rule—focusing on the most important tasks that get the best results in the least amount of time—digital marketing strategies can guarantee results and scale an agency all at once.”

The company provides affordable services to manage a variety of key marketing efforts, including social media management, customer relations management (CRM), reputation management and search engine optimization (SEO). NetBlaze focuses on the 20 percent of digital marketing efforts that yield 80 percent of the most impactful results in a simple, affordable and effective way.

Get Started Quickly : No upfront investment is necessary, and agencies can book a free consultation with a partner relationship manager.

: No upfront investment is necessary, and agencies can book a free consultation with a partner relationship manager. Make More Money : NetBlaze offers 20% off the market price for agency partners—now, agencies can upsell NetBlaze and make a profit.

: NetBlaze offers 20% off the market price for agency partners—now, agencies can upsell NetBlaze and make a profit. Dedicated Account Manager : Every agency will have an account manager as their main point of contact.

: Every agency will have an account manager as their main point of contact. Central Admin Dashboard: Easily manage all customers from one spot and help clients with SEO, social media, reviews and more.

Easily manage all customers from one spot and help clients with SEO, social media, reviews and more. Complete Sales Strategy : NetBlaze helps other agencies sell by offering white labeled sales strategy, onboarding, webinars, training, slide decks and website copy to sell to clients.

: NetBlaze helps other agencies sell by offering white labeled sales strategy, onboarding, webinars, training, slide decks and website copy to sell to clients. Results and Reports: Easily show clients the impact of their digital marketing with reports easily available.

“We strive to take the guesswork out of digital marketing and help small businesses, like restaurants and retail shops, get found, get customers and get results. With our comprehensive suite of digital marketing tools now available to our agency partners, more clients will get the results that matter,” Clayton went on to say.

NetBlaze’s Agency Partnerships offer businesses the ability to white-label the solution with custom branding, website URL’s and more, allowing them to upsell the platform to their clients to increase service offerings and create new revenue streams. NetBlaze is available and affordable for agencies of any size at a 20 percent discounted rate of $249 (normally $279) with no long-term contracts. Agencies will not be charged until the first client is acquired. Additionally, NetBlaze has a U.S based full-time development team and in-house customer support team.

About NetBlaze

NetBlaze, a WIX preferred partner, is a national marketing company that specializes in helping small businesses obtain new customers as well as maximize the number of transactions and revenue from existing customers through the use of online and mobile marketing services. The services offered to its customers include search engine optimization, Google local optimization, paid search, complete mobile marketing platform (text message marketing), mobile website development, app development, social media management, email campaign management and much more. For more information, visit https://netblaze.com/.

