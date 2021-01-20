Liquid Media Announces AGM Results and New Director

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce that shareholders have voted in favor of all items of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, January 14, 2021. All of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated December 11, 2020 for the AGM were elected as directors of the Company.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of the Class II directors held at the AGM are set out below.

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Charlie Brezer 99.693% 0.436% Ronald W. Thomson 99.722% 0.278%

Liquid Media is pleased to announce the addition of Ronald W. Thomson to the Company's Board of Directors, which was approved at the AGM. Earlier this month, Mr. Thomson was appointed CEO of Liquid Media to drive the growth of its evolving business. He has led global business development firm Cameron Thomson Group Ltd. (“Cameron Thomson”), which boasts a deep list of media and entertainment industry clients, as President for 17 years. Through relationships with industry decision leaders, Cameron Thomson has helped a wealth of small-cap businesses graduate to mid-tier and large-cap status while helping these cutting-edge tech and entertainment companies grow, finance their growth, and expand globally. Cameron Thomson bridges the gap between North American, European and Asian media/entertainment and technology markets by delivering best-of-breed business models, technical solutions, applications and financial engineering to its clients.

In addition to the election of the Class II directors for the ensuing year, shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company with a strong portfolio of content intellectual property (IP) spanning creative industries. Liquid Media’s executive team is comprised of CEO Ronald W. Thomson (global media business leader), Chairman Joshua Jackson (actor/producer, television and film), Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director Daniel Cruz (previously of Canaccord Financial), President Charlie Brezer (serial entrepreneur), Director Stephen Jackson (Northland Properties), and Director Nancy Basi (veteran media and entertainment expert) who each bring decades of industry expertise and significant passion to advance the Company’s mission.

Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co .

