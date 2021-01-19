Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Kennedy Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 14, 2021, in the 600 block of Kennedy Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:49 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and ordered the victim to lay on the ground. The victim complied and the suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/DpGMjbBIUe4

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.