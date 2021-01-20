Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating two suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on Sunday, January 17, 2021, in the 1700 Block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:57 am, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect demanded the victim’s keys to his vehicle. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has since been recovered.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/mjOnC9udK0M

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.