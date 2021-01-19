Suspects and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of Burns Street, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, January 18, 2021, in the 300 block of Burns Street, Southeast.
At approximately 9:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took property from the victim and then one of the suspects discharged a handgun at the victim. No injuries were reported.
The suspects and the vehicle of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/g_etoR10AKE
Anyone who can identify these individuals, and/or the vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.