Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,332 in the last 365 days.

BOK Financial Corporation Reports Annual Earnings of $435 million or $6.19 Per Share and Record Quarterly Earnings of $154 million or $2.21 Per Share in the Fourth Quarter

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $154.2 million, or $2.21 per diluted common share.

CEO Commentary  

Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer stated, “Despite the macroeconomic challenges in the first half of the year, BOK Financial ended 2020 on a high note. The fourth quarter was the second-consecutive, record earnings quarter for the company, and ultimately culminated in record annual revenue in our wealth management and mortgage businesses, proving the value of our diversified revenue earnings model during times of economic uncertainty.” 

Bradshaw continued, “In addition to our earnings success, our differentiated credit culture was also a standout in the fourth quarter and throughout 2020. We once again proved the depth of our energy expertise as we navigated another steep commodities downturn with net charge-off performance near the top of our peer group of energy banks. Our success in 2020 proves why diversified revenue and strong credit culture have been the company’s defining hallmarks for decades. These guiding principles give us confidence for continued success in 2021.”  

2020 Financial Highlights

  • Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $435.0 million or $6.19 per diluted share compared to $500.8 million or $7.03 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019. A pre-tax provision for expected credit losses of $222.6 million was included in 2020 while a pre-tax provision for incurred losses of $44.0 million was included in 2019. The Company adopted the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model on January 1, 2020.
  • Net interest revenue totaled $1.1 billion, consistent with the prior year. Net interest margin was 2.83 percent for 2020 compared to 3.11 percent for 2019. The Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate to near zero early in the year putting pressure on the margin in 2020.
  • Fees and commissions revenue increased $108.1 million to $810.3 million in 2020, led by strong growth in mortgage banking revenue and brokerage and trading revenue. Declining mortgage interest rates have propelled mortgage production and related trading activities.
  • Operating expense totaled $1.2 billion in 2020, an increase of $33.6 million. Incentive compensation expense increased $41.7 million, largely related to the increase in trading and mortgage activity in 2020. This increase was partially offset by decreased business promotion expenses of $21.2 million related to lower advertising and travel and entertainment costs as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
  • The net economic benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $24.9 million during 2020 compared to an economic cost of $17.9 million during 2019.
  • Period-end loans were up $1.3 billion to $23.0 billion while average loans increased $1.3 billion to $23.4 billion. We are actively participating in programs initiated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), including the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). PPP loans accounted for $1.7 billion at December 31, 2020 and averaged $1.4 billion for 2020.
  • Period-end deposits increased $8.5 billion to $36.1 billion and average deposits increased $7.1 billion to $32.8 billion. Deposit growth was largely due to customers retaining higher balances in the current economic environment combined with increases due to various COVID-19 related government program stimulus payments.
  • Commercial Banking added $306.0 million to net income in 2020 compared to $374.8 million in 2019. Combined net interest and fee revenue decreased $69.3 million compared to the prior year. A decrease in net interest revenue, largely due to compressed loan spreads, was partially offset by growth in customer energy hedging revenue. Transaction card revenue also increased $3.7 million. An increase in financial institution customer contracts during 2020 provides opportunities for future growth. Operating expense increased $6.4 million. Increased non-personnel expense was partially offset by decreased incentive compensation costs. Charge-offs increased $30.5 million, primarily due to energy loans. Average loans for 2020 increased $621 million to $18.7 billion. Average deposits increased $4.0 billion to $14.3 billion. Government stimulus payments were received during the year from the PPP and other government programs and customers are retaining higher cash balances due to the uncertain economic environment.
  • Consumer Banking added a record $95.4 million to net income during the year compared to $56.6 million in the prior year. Combined net interest and fee revenue increased $9.1 million over the prior year. Net interest revenue was significantly affected by lower yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit and compressed loan spreads. However, mortgage production revenue increased $83.1 million due to lower mortgage interest rates. Service charges declined $15.4 million as we waived certain fees in the midst of the pandemic. The net economic benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $24.9 million during 2020 compared to an economic cost of $17.9 million in 2019.
  • With revenues surpassing $500 million, Wealth Management produced a record year, contributing $115.6 million to net income in 2020 compared to $95.3 million in 2019. Combined net interest and fee revenue increased $75.1 million over the prior year. Low mortgage interest rates significantly increased mortgage trading activity, which led to an increase in both trading interest income and brokerage and trading revenue. This increase was partially offset by lower yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. We increased our trading pipeline to provide greater liquidity to the housing market during a time of record loan production volumes. Fiduciary and asset management revenue decreased $7.9 million compared to 2019. The low rate environment has put pressure on our mutual fund revenue streams, partially offset by increased trust and managed account fees from higher client asset balances. Operating expense increased $48.3 million, primarily due to incentive compensation driven by growth in our trading business. Average deposits grew $2.2 billion to $8.7 billion in 2020, led by growth in interest-bearing transaction deposits.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Net income was $154.2 million or $2.21 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $154.0 million or $2.19 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. A negative pre-tax provision for expected credit losses of $6.5 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to no provision in the prior quarter.
  • Net interest revenue totaled $297.2 million, an increase of $25.5 million, largely due to a $5.1 billion increase in average trading securities. Net interest margin was 2.72 percent compared to 2.81 percent in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in the trading securities portfolio combined with the repricing of our available for sale securities portfolio at current interest rates decreased the net interest margin in the fourth quarter. The company has been proactive in reducing deposit costs and implementing LIBOR floors in loan agreements to support the margin.
  • Fees and commissions revenue totaled $181.1 million, a decrease of $41.8 million. Brokerage and trading revenue decreased $30.0 million, largely due to a shift from trading revenue to interest income on trading securities. While still strong, mortgage banking revenue decreased $12.7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily the result of seasonal declines in production coupled with market driven margin compression.
  • Operating expense was $300.7 million, consistent with the prior quarter. Personnel expense decreased $3.7 million, primarily due to lower incentive compensation and a seasonal decrease in employee benefits costs. Non-personnel expense increased $3.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. We made a $6.0 million charitable contribution to the BOKF Foundation in the fourth quarter. This increase, along with an increase in business promotion expense, was partially offset by lower FDIC insurance expense and net losses and expenses on repossessed assets.
  • Period-end loans decreased $796 million to $23.0 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily due to paydowns of commercial loans and PPP loans. Average loans were $23.4 billion, a $663 million decrease compared to the third quarter.
  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $389 million or 1.69 percent of outstanding loans at December 31, 2020. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $426 million or 1.85 percent of outstanding loans at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.82 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 2.00 percent. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was $420 million or 1.93 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $448 million or 2.06 percent of outstanding loans at September 30, 2020.
  • Average deposits increased $883 million to $35.5 billion and period-end deposits increased $1.2 billion to $36.1 billion, largely due to growth in wealth management balances. Continued deposit growth was due primarily to customers retaining higher balances in the current economic environment.
  • The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.94 percent at December 31, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.94 percent, total capital ratio was 13.81 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.28 percent at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2020, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, total capital ratio was 14.05 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.39 percent.
  • The company repurchased 665,100 shares of common stock at an average price of $63.82 a share in the fourth quarter.
  • Commercial Banking contributed $74.9 million to net income in the fourth quarter of 2020, consistent with the third quarter. Combined net interest revenue decreased $8.9 million, primarily due to compressed loan spreads. This was partially offset by a decrease in net loans charged off of $6.4 million. Average Commercial Banking loans decreased $577 million due to purposeful deleveraging by our customers.
  • Consumer Banking contributed $14.3 million to net income in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $12.0 million compared to the third quarter. Combined net interest and fee revenue decreased $15.1 million. Net interest revenue decreased $2.5 million, mainly due to lower yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit and compressed loan spreads. Fees and commissions revenue decreased $12.6 million due to normal seasonality in mortgage production combined with reduced gain on sale margins. While mortgage production revenue decreased, it remained a strong quarter for our mortgage banking business.
  • Wealth Management contributed $28.4 million to net income in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.8 million compared to the third quarter. Combined net interest and fee revenue decreased $3.2 million. Deposit growth remains strong with total average deposits growing $500 million compared to the previous quarter. Assets under management or administration totaled $91.6 billion compared to $82.4 billion in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $297.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a $25.5 million increase compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the increase in average trading securities.

Average earning assets increased $4.8 billion compared to the third quarter of 2020. Average trading securities balances increased $5.1 billion due to continued growth in our trading of U.S. government issued mortgage-backed securities and timing of settlements. Average loan balances decreased $663 million, primarily from commercial loan payments. Available for sale securities increased $369 million and restricted equity securities increased $136 million. Average interest-bearing deposits grew by $676 million, primarily due to higher interest-bearing transaction deposits, partially offset by lower time deposits. Other borrowings increased $1.8 billion while funds purchased and repurchase agreements decreased $629 million.Net interest revenue was $297.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a $25.5 million increase compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the increase in average trading securities.

Net interest margin was 2.72 percent compared to 2.81 percent in the third quarter of 2020. Growth in our trading securities portfolio contributed approximately $25.1 million to net interest revenue, but diluted the net interest margin by approximately 9 basis points. This, combined with the repricing of our available for sale securities portfolio to current interest rates has resulted in a decrease to net interest margin in the fourth quarter. However, the company has been proactive in reducing deposit costs and implementing LIBOR floors in loan agreements to support the margin.

The yield on average earning assets was 2.92 percent, a 12 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio decreased 13 basis points to 1.98 percent. The loan portfolio yield increased 8 basis points to 3.68 percent due to the timing of loan fees and recovery of non-accrual interest. In addition, net purchase accounting discount accretion added $5.3 million or 9 basis points to the loan portfolio yield in the fourth quarter and $13.3 million or 22 basis points to the third quarter. Approximately $48 million of purchase accounting discount remains to be accreted.

Funding costs were 0.28 percent, down 3 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 7 basis points to 0.19 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds was up 7 basis points to 0.38 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 8 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020, consistent with the prior quarter.

Fees and Commissions Revenue

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $181.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $41.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. Brokerage and trading revenue decreased $30.0 million to $39.5 million, largely due to the shift of brokerage and trading fee revenue to net interest revenue. In addition, customer hedging revenue decreased $4.0 million, primarily due to decreased energy customer hedging activities. Investment banking revenue grew by $1.9 million, mainly due to timing of loan syndication activity.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased $12.7 million compared to the prior quarter. While mortgage interest rates remain at record low levels, mortgage production experienced a normal seasonal decline and margins also started to compress. The gain on sale margin decreased 41 basis points to 3.26 percent. Transaction card revenue decreased $1.6 million, primarily due to lower transaction volumes.Fees and commissions revenue totaled $181.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $41.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. Brokerage and trading revenue decreased $30.0 million to $39.5 million, largely due to the shift of brokerage and trading fee revenue to net interest revenue. In addition, customer hedging revenue decreased $4.0 million, primarily due to decreased energy customer hedging activities. Investment banking revenue grew by $1.9 million, mainly due to timing of loan syndication activity.

Fiduciary and asset management revenue increased $1.9 million, primarily driven by the increase in the fair value of assets under management in the fourth quarter.

Operating Expense

Total operating expense was $300.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, consistent with the third quarter of 2020.

Personnel expense decreased $3.7 million. Share based incentive compensation decreased $7.4 million from elevated levels in the prior quarter due to vesting assumption changes. This decrease was partially offset by growth in cash based incentive compensation and deferred compensation, which is largely offset by a decrease in the value of related investments included in Other gains (losses).

Non-personnel expense increased $3.1 million over the third quarter of 2020. We made a charitable contribution of $6.0 million to the BOKF Foundation in the fourth quarter as we continue to focus on the communities we serve and the extreme needs created by the pandemic. Business promotion expense increased $1.1 million, largely due to increased advertising expense, while other expense increased $3.3 million.

Net losses and expenses on repossessed assets decreased $5.1 million, primarily due to write-downs on a set of oil and gas properties and a retail commercial real estate property in the third quarter. Insurance expense also decreased $1.8 million while mortgage banking costs dropped by $1.0 million.

Loans, Deposits and Capital

Loans

Outstanding loans were $23.0 billion at December 31, 2020, a $796 million decrease compared to September 30, 2020, primarily due to payoffs of commercial loans and PPP loans.

Outstanding core commercial loan balances decreased $488 million or 4 percent compared to September 30, 2020, primarily due to continued pay downs as borrowers continue to reduce leverage during the time of economic uncertainty. Although the primary source of repayment of our commercial loan portfolio is the on-going cash flow from operations of the customer's business, loans are generally governed by a borrowing base and secured by the customer’s assets.

Energy loan balances decreased $248 million to $3.5 billion or 15 percent of total loans. Although the commodity price environment has improved considerably over the past few months, sourcing new loans remains a challenge in this environment and existing borrowers continue to pay down debt to reduce leverage. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 67 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 33 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $2.4 billion at December 31, 2020, a $136 million increase over September 30, 2020, and a $524 million decrease compared to December 31, 2019, largely as a result of the semi-annual borrowing base redetermination process in the second and fourth quarters.

Healthcare sector loan balances decreased $20 million to $3.3 billion or 14 percent of total loans. Growth in loans to senior housing and care facilities was offset by a decrease in loans to hospital systems. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $2.6 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities that serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility. The most recent stimulus bill passed last month, like the CARES Act, has multiple revenue enhancement measures for both hospitals and skilled nursing facilities as they manage through the risks of the virus.

General business loans decreased $183 million to $2.8 billion or 12 percent of total loans. General business loans include $1.6 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $701 million of loans from other commercial industries. Broad pay downs across our core commercial and industrial loan book contracted the portfolio.

Services loan balances decreased $37 million to $3.5 billion or 15 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, educational services, foundations and not-for-profit organizations and specialty trade contractors.

Although not a significant portion of our commercial portfolio, our services and general business loans also include areas we consider to be more exposed to the economic slowdown as a result of the social distancing measures in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic such as entertainment and recreation, retail, hotels, churches, airline travel, and higher education that are dependent on large social gatherings to remain profitable. This represents less than 7 percent of our total portfolio. Some of these borrowers have participated in the PPP, which has provided some measure of relief. We will continue to monitor these areas closely in the coming months.

Commercial real estate loan balances were largely unchanged compared to September 30, 2020 and represent 20 percent of total loans at December 31, 2020. Loans secured by other commercial real estate properties increased $52 million to $559 million. Loans secured by industrial facilities increased $18 million to $811 million. Multifamily residential loans, our largest exposure in commercial real estate, decreased $59 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2020. Loans secured by office buildings decreased $14 million to $1.1 billion. Loans secured by retail facilities were $796 million at December 31, 2020, a $10 million increase over September 30. Loans secured by retail facilities and office buildings may be impacted by measures being taken to hinder the spread of the virus as well as changes in consumer behavior.

PPP loan balances decreased $415 million to $1.7 billion or 7 percent of total loans. The complexity of the forgiveness process and borrowers' reluctance to apply for forgiveness in hopes of further legislative action that would relax the requirements has made the forgiveness process slower than initially anticipated. The recent Economic Aid Act will provide substantial forgiveness process relief, particularly for those clients with existing loans of less than $150 thousand, which represents more the 70 percent of our total PPP loan volume. The Company expects to participate in the newest round of PPP, with largely the same strategy of focusing on our existing client base in order to timely meet our existing clients' needs.

Loans to individuals increased $103 million and represent 15 percent of total loans at December 31, 2020. Personal loans were up $64 million and residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies increased $24 million. The Company may repurchase loans previously sold into GNMA mortgage pools when certain defined delinquency criteria are met. Because of this repurchase right, the Company is deemed to have regained effective control over these loans and must include them on the Consolidated Balance Sheet.

Deposits

Period-end deposits totaled $36.1 billion at December 31, 2020, a $1.2 billion increase over September 30, 2020. Continued deposit growth was due primarily to customers retaining higher balances in the current economic environment. Interest-bearing transaction account balances grew by $1.0 billion. Average deposits were $35.5 billion at December 31, 2020, an $883 million increase compared to September 30, 2020. Interest-bearing transaction deposits increased $1.0 billion.

Capital

The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.94 percent at December 31, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.94 percent, total capital ratio was 13.81 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.28 percent at December 31, 2020. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period, which added 27 basis points to the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio at December 31. At September 30, 2020, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, total capital ratio was 14.05 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.39 percent.

The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 9.02 percent at December 31, 2020 and 9.02 percent at September 30, 2020. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.

The company repurchased 665,100 shares of common stock at an average price of $63.82 a share in the fourth quarter. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.

Credit Quality

The Company adopted FASB Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Assets Measured at Amortized Cost ("CECL") on January 1, 2020. CECL requires recognition of expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost over their expected lives. Our CECL models measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rate and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis.

We recorded a $6.5 million negative provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2020. Changes in our reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables, primarily due to an improved economic outlook related to the anticipated impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic offset by changes in the probability weighting of the economic scenarios and other assumptions, resulted in a $3.0 million increase in the provision for credit losses from lending activities. Changes in the loan portfolio characteristics, including specific impairment and losses, risk grading and loan balances resulted in an $8.6 million decrease in the provision for credit losses from lending activities.

Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast assumes that the COVID-19 pandemic maintains its current trajectory with localized and state-level hotspots. This scenario assumes approval of several more vaccines through the first half of 2021, with a large share of the U.S. population vaccinated by the end of the third quarter of 2021. Regional shutdown and consumer risk aversion weigh negatively on the economic and employment recovery in the first quarter of 2021. However, widespread vaccine distribution helps boost consumer confidence and GDP recovers to pre-COVID levels by the third quarter of 2021. We expect a 4.1 percent increase in GDP over the next twelve months. Our forecasted civilian unemployment rate is 6.8 percent for the first quarter of 2021, improving to 6.3 percent by the fourth quarter of 2021. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of December 2020, averaging $46.80 per barrel over the next twelve months. The probability weighting of our base case reasonable and supportable forecast increased to 60 percent for the fourth quarter compared to 50 percent in the third quarter.

The probability weighting of our downside case reasonable and supportable forecast increased to 30 percent from 25 percent, while the probability weighting of our upside case reasonable and supportable forecast decreased to 10 percent from 25 percent in the third quarter. There continues to be a high level of uncertainty in the current economic outlook. Our downside case assumes additional waves and hotspot emerge throughout the first half of 2021 and more constrained distribution of vaccines not reaching widespread distribution until the first quarter of 2022. This results in no GDP growth over the next twelve months and unemployment rates remaining elevated throughout 2021.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $389 million or 1.69 percent of outstanding loans and 171 percent of nonaccruing loans at December 31, 2020, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $426 million or 1.85 percent of outstanding loans and 188 percent of nonaccruing loans at December 31, 2020. The combined allowance for credit losses attributed to energy was 3.61 percent of outstanding energy loans at December 31 compared to 4.30 at September 30. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.82 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 2.00 percent.

At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $420 million or 1.76 percent of outstanding loans and 195 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $448 million or 1.88 percent of outstanding loans and 208 percent of nonaccruing loans.

Nonperforming assets totaled $477 million or 2.07 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at December 31, 2020, compared to $417 million or 1.75 percent at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $317 million or 1.51 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at December 31, 2020, up from $268 million or 1.25 percent at September 30, 2020.

Nonaccruing loans were $235 million or 1.10 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2020. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $167 million or 1.28 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $27 million or 0.58 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $40 million or 1.14 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.

Nonaccruing loans increased $14 million over September 30, 2020, primarily due to an increase in nonaccruing commercial real estate loans. New nonaccruing loans identified in the fourth quarter totaled $99 million, offset by $13 million in payments received, $18 million in charge-offs and $43 million of foreclosures.

Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $478 million at December 31, down from $623 million at September 30. Almost all potential problem loan classes were down compared to the prior quarter, led by potential problem energy and general business loans.

Net charge-offs were $16.7 million or 0.31 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding PPP loans. Net charge-offs were 0.32 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Net charge-offs were $22.4 million or 0.41 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the third quarter of 2020, excluding PPP loans. Gross charge-offs were $18.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to $26.7 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Loans in deferral status have dropped to just below 1 percent of total loans from a peak of more than 7 percent. More than 90 percent of the loans that were deferred have now moved back to payment status.

Securities and Derivatives

The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $13.1 billion at December 31, 2020, a $233 million increase compared to September 30, 2020. At December 31, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $9.3 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.5 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At December 31, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $441 million compared to $481 million at September 30, 2020.

We hold an inventory of trading securities in support of sales to a variety of customers. At December 31, 2020, the trading securities portfolio totaled $4.7 billion compared to $2.2 billion in the prior quarter. We have increased our bond trading pipeline to provide greater liquidity to the housing market during a time of high mortgage loan production volumes.

The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities decreased $20 million to $115 million at December 31, 2020.

The net economic benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $6.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, including a $6.3 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, $317 thousand decrease in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, and $550 thousand of related net interest revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Central time on January 20, 2021 to discuss the financial results with investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company’s website at www.bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A conference call and webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing conference ID # 13714612.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $92 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of December 31, 2020 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry, the economy generally and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and others, on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “intends,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, consumer or business responses to, and ability to treat or prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)

  Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 798,757     $ 658,612  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 381,816     347,759  
Trading securities 4,707,975     2,245,480  
Investment securities, net of allowance 244,843     256,001  
Available for sale securities 13,050,665     12,817,269  
Fair value option securities 114,982     134,756  
Restricted equity securities 171,391     111,656  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 252,316     295,290  
Loans:      
Commercial 13,077,535     13,565,706  
Commercial real estate 4,698,538     4,693,700  
Paycheck protection program 1,682,310     2,097,325  
Loans to individuals 3,549,137     3,446,569  
Total loans 23,007,520     23,803,300  
Allowance for loan losses (388,640 )   (419,777 )
Loans, net of allowance 22,618,880     23,383,523  
Premises and equipment, net 551,308     542,625  
Receivables 245,880     245,514  
Goodwill 1,048,091     1,048,091  
Intangible assets, net 113,436     118,524  
Mortgage servicing rights 101,172     97,644  
Real estate and other repossessed assets, net 90,526     52,847  
Derivative contracts, net 810,688     593,568  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 398,758     396,497  
Receivable on unsettled securities sales 62,386     1,934,495  
Other assets 907,218     787,073  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 46,671,088     $ 46,067,224  
               
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY              
Deposits:              
Demand $ 12,266,338     $ 12,047,338  
Interest-bearing transaction 21,158,422     20,196,740  
Savings 751,992     720,949  
Time 1,967,128     2,007,973  
Total deposits 36,143,880     34,973,000  
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,662,386     973,652  
Other borrowings 1,882,970     2,771,429  
Subordinated debentures 276,005     275,986  
Accrued interest, taxes and expense 323,667     335,914  
Due on unsettled securities purchases 257,627     641,817  
Derivative contracts, net 405,779     446,328  
Other liabilities 427,213     422,989  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 41,379,527     40,841,115  
Shareholders' equity:              
Capital, surplus and retained earnings 4,930,398     4,853,617  
Accumulated other comprehensive gain 335,868     365,170  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,266,266     5,218,787  
Non-controlling interests 25,295     7,322  
TOTAL EQUITY 5,291,561     5,226,109  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 46,671,088     $ 46,067,224  


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019
ASSETS                  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 643,926     $ 553,070     $ 619,737     $ 721,659     $ 573,203  
Trading securities 6,888,189     1,834,160     1,871,647     1,690,104     1,672,426  
Investment securities, net of allowance 251,863     258,965     268,947     282,265     298,567  
Available for sale securities 12,949,702     12,580,850     12,480,065     11,664,521     11,333,524  
Fair value option securities 122,329     387,784     786,757     1,793,480     1,521,528  
Restricted equity securities 280,428     144,415     273,922     429,133     479,687  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 229,631     213,125     288,588     129,708     203,535  
Loans:                  
Commercial 13,113,449     13,772,217     14,502,652     14,452,851     14,344,534  
Commercial real estate 4,788,393     4,754,269     4,543,511     4,346,886     4,532,649  
Paycheck protection program 1,928,665     2,092,933     1,699,369          
Loans to individuals 3,617,011     3,491,044     3,353,960     3,143,286     3,358,817  
Total loans 23,447,518     24,110,463     24,099,492     21,943,023     22,236,000  
Allowance for loan losses (414,225 )   (441,831 )   (367,583 )   (250,338 )   (205,417 )
Loans, net of allowance 23,033,293     23,668,632     23,731,909     21,692,685     22,030,583  
Total earning assets 44,399,361     39,641,001     40,321,572     38,403,555     38,113,053  
Cash and due from banks 742,432     723,826     678,878     669,369     690,806  
Derivative contracts, net 553,779     581,839     642,969     376,621     311,542  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 397,354     394,680     391,951     390,009     388,012  
Receivable on unsettled securities sales 1,094,198     4,563,301     4,626,307     3,046,111     1,973,604  
Other assets 3,200,040     3,027,108     3,095,354     2,834,953     2,736,337  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 50,387,164     $ 48,931,755     $ 49,757,031     $ 45,720,618     $ 44,213,354  
                   
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 12,136,071     $ 11,929,694     $ 11,489,322     $ 9,232,859     $ 9,612,533  
Interest-bearing transaction 20,718,390     19,752,106     18,040,170     16,159,654     14,685,385  
Savings 737,360     707,121     656,669     563,821     554,605  
Time 1,930,808     2,251,012     2,464,793     2,239,234     2,247,717  
Total deposits 35,522,629     34,639,933     32,650,954     28,195,568     27,100,240  
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 2,153,254     2,782,150     5,816,484     3,815,941     4,120,610  
Other borrowings 5,193,656     3,382,688     3,527,303     6,542,325     6,247,194  
Subordinated debentures 275,998     275,980     275,949     275,932     275,916  
Derivative contracts, net 399,476     458,390     836,667     379,342     276,078  
Due on unsettled securities purchases 957,642     1,516,880     887,973     960,780     784,174  
Other liabilities 656,147     712,674     690,087     642,764     561,654  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 45,158,802     43,768,695     44,685,417     40,812,652     39,365,866  
Total equity 5,228,362     5,163,060     5,071,614     4,907,966     4,847,488  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 50,387,164     $ 48,931,755     $ 49,757,031     $ 45,720,618     $ 44,213,354  


STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
Interest revenue $ 319,020     $ 369,857     $ 1,269,000     $ 1,531,958  
Interest expense 21,790     99,608     160,556     419,079  
Net interest revenue 297,230     270,249     1,108,444     1,112,879  
Provision for credit losses (6,500 )   19,000     222,592     44,000  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 303,730     251,249     885,852     1,068,879  
Other operating revenue:              
Brokerage and trading revenue 39,506     43,843     221,833     159,826  
Transaction card revenue 21,896     22,548     90,182     87,216  
Fiduciary and asset management revenue 41,799     45,021     167,445     177,025  
Deposit service charges and fees 24,343     27,331     96,805     112,485  
Mortgage banking revenue 39,298     25,396     182,360     107,541  
Other revenue 14,209     15,283     51,695     58,108  
Total fees and commissions 181,051     179,422     810,320     702,201  
Other gains (losses), net 5,383     (1,649 )   7,675     9,351  
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (339 )   (4,644 )   42,320     14,951  
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 68     (8,328 )   53,248     15,787  
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 6,276     9,297     (79,524 )   (53,517 )
Gain on available for sale securities, net 4,339     4,487     9,910     5,597  
Total other operating revenue 196,778     178,585     843,949     694,370  
Other operating expense:              
Personnel 176,198     168,422     688,474     660,565  
Business promotion 3,728     8,787     14,511     35,662  
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation 6,000     2,000     9,000     3,000  
Professional fees and services 14,254     13,408     53,437     54,861  
Net occupancy and equipment 27,875     26,316     112,722     110,275  
Insurance 4,006     5,393     19,990     20,906  
Data processing and communications 35,061     31,884     135,497     124,983  
Printing, postage and supplies 3,805     3,700     15,061     16,517  
Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 1,168     2,403     10,709     6,707  
Amortization of intangible assets 5,088     5,225     20,443     20,618  
Mortgage banking costs 14,765     14,259     56,711     50,685  
Other expense 8,713     6,998     29,382     27,602  
Total other operating expense 300,661     288,795     1,165,937     1,132,381  
               
Net income before taxes 199,847     141,039     563,864     630,868  
Federal and state income taxes 45,138     30,257     128,793     130,183  
               
Net income 154,709     110,782     435,071     500,685  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 485     430     41     (73 )
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 154,224     $ 110,352     $ 435,030     $ 500,758  
               
Average shares outstanding:              
Basic 69,489,597     70,295,899     69,840,977     70,787,700  
Diluted 69,493,050     70,309,644     69,844,172     70,802,612  
               
Net income per share:              
Basic $ 2.21     $ 1.56     $ 6.19     $ 7.03  
Diluted $ 2.21     $ 1.56     $ 6.19     $ 7.03  


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and share data)

    Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019
Capital:                  
  Period-end shareholders' equity $ 5,266,266     $ 5,218,787     $ 5,096,995     $ 5,026,248     $ 4,855,795  
  Risk weighted assets $ 32,501,807     $ 31,529,826     $ 32,180,602     $ 32,973,242     $ 31,673,425  
  Risk-based capital ratios:                  
  Common equity tier 1 11.94 %   12.07 %   11.44 %   10.98 %   11.39 %
  Tier 1 11.94 %   12.07 %   11.44 %   10.98 %   11.39 %
  Total capital 13.81 %   14.05 %   13.43 %   12.65 %   12.94 %
  Leverage ratio 8.28 %   8.39 %   7.74 %   8.15 %   8.40 %
  Tangible common equity ratio1 9.02 %   9.02 %   8.79 %   8.39 %   8.98 %
                     
Common stock:                  
  Book value per share $ 75.62     $ 74.23     $ 72.50     $ 71.49     $ 68.80  
  Tangible book value per share 58.94     57.64     55.83     54.85     52.17  
  Market value per share:                  
  High $ 73.07     $ 62.86     $ 67.62     $ 87.40     $ 88.28  
  Low $ 50.09     $ 48.41     $ 37.80     $ 34.57     $ 71.85  
  Cash dividends paid $ 36,219     $ 35,799     $ 35,769     $ 35,949     $ 36,011  
  Dividend payout ratio 23.48 %   23.24 %   55.29 %   57.91 %   32.63 %
  Shares outstanding, net 69,637,600     70,305,833     70,306,690     70,308,532     70,579,598  
  Stock buy-back program:                  
  Shares repurchased 665,100             442,000     280,000  
  Amount $ 42,450     $     $     $ 33,380     $ 22,844  
  Average price per share $ 63.82     $     $     $ 75.52     $ 81.59  
                     
Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
  Return on average assets 1.22 %   1.25 %   0.52 %   0.55 %   0.99 %
  Return on average equity 11.75 %   11.89 %   5.14 %   5.10 %   9.05 %
  Net interest margin 2.72 %   2.81 %   2.83 %   2.80 %   2.88 %
  Efficiency ratio 62.36 %   60.41 %   59.57 %   58.62 %   63.65 %
                     
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:
1 Tangible common equity ratio:                  
  Total shareholders' equity $ 5,266,266     $ 5,218,787     $ 5,096,995     $ 5,026,248     $ 4,855,795  
  Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,161,527     1,166,615     1,171,686     1,169,898     1,173,362  
  Tangible common equity $ 4,104,739     $ 4,052,172     $ 3,925,309     $ 3,856,350     $ 3,682,433  
                     
  Total assets $ 46,671,088     $ 46,067,224     $ 45,819,874     $ 47,119,162     $ 42,172,021  
  Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,161,527     1,166,615     1,171,686     1,169,898     1,173,362  
  Tangible assets $ 45,509,561     $ 44,900,609     $ 44,648,188     $ 45,949,264     $ 40,998,659  
                     
  Tangible common equity ratio 9.02 %   9.02 %   8.79 %   8.39 %   8.98 %
                     


  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019
Pre-provision net revenue:                            
Net income before taxes $ 199,847     $ 204,644     $ 80,089     $ 79,284     $ 141,039  
Provision for expected credit losses (6,500 )       135,321     93,771     19,000  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 485     58     (407 )   (95 )   430  
Pre-provision net revenue $ 192,862     $ 204,586     $ 215,817     $ 173,150     $ 159,609  
                             
Other data:                            
Tax equivalent interest $ 2,414     $ 2,457     $ 2,630     $ 2,715     $ 2,726  
Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities $ 440,814     $ 480,563     $ 487,334     $ 435,989     $ 138,149  
                             
Mortgage banking:                            
Mortgage production revenue $ 26,662     $ 38,431     $ 39,185     $ 21,570     $ 9,169  
                             
Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 998,435     $ 1,032,472     $ 1,184,249     $ 548,956     $ 855,643  
Add: current period-end outstanding commitments 380,637     560,493     546,304     657,570     158,460  
Less: prior period end outstanding commitments 560,493     546,304     657,570     158,460     379,377  
Total mortgage production volume $ 818,579     $ 1,046,661     $ 1,072,983     $ 1,048,066     $ 634,726  
                             
Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale 58 %   54 %   71 %   57 %   57 %
Gain on sale margin 3.26 %   3.67 %   3.65 %   2.06 %   1.44 %
                             
Mortgage servicing revenue $ 12,636     $ 13,528     $ 14,751     $ 15,597     $ 16,227  
Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others 16,518,208     17,434,215     19,319,872     20,416,546     20,856,446  
Average mortgage servicing revenue rates 0.30 %   0.31 %   0.31 %   0.31 %   0.31 %
                             
Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:                            
Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net $ (385 )   $ 2,295     $ 21,815     $ 18,371     $ (4,714 )
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 68     (754 )   (14,459 )   68,393     (8,328 )
Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights (317 )   1,541     7,356     86,764     (13,042 )
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 6,276     3,441     (761 )   (88,480 )   9,297  
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue 5,959     4,982     6,595     (1,716 )   (3,745 )
Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2 550     1,565     2,702     4,268     1,544  
Total economic benefit (cost) of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges $ 6,509     $ 6,547     $ 9,297     $ 2,552     $ (2,201 )

2  Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.

QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019
                   
Interest revenue $ 319,020     $ 294,659     $ 306,384     $ 348,937     $ 369,857  
Interest expense 21,790     22,909     28,280     87,577     99,608  
Net interest revenue 297,230     271,750     278,104     261,360     270,249  
Provision for credit losses (6,500 )       135,321     93,771     19,000  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 303,730      271,750      142,783      167,589      251,249   
Other operating revenue:                  
Brokerage and trading revenue 39,506     69,526     62,022     50,779     43,843  
Transaction card revenue 21,896     23,465     22,940     21,881     22,548  
Fiduciary and asset management revenue 41,799     39,931     41,257     44,458     45,021  
Deposit service charges and fees 24,343     24,286     22,046     26,130     27,331  
Mortgage banking revenue 39,298     51,959     53,936     37,167     25,396  
Other revenue 14,209     13,698     11,479     12,309     15,283  
Total fees and commissions 181,051     222,865     213,680     192,724     179,422  
Other gains (losses), net 5,383     6,265     6,768     (10,741 )   (1,649 )
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (339 )   2,354     21,885     18,420     (4,644 )
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 68     (754 )   (14,459 )   68,393     (8,328 )
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 6,276     3,441     (761 )   (88,480 )   9,297  
Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net 4,339     (12 )   5,580     3     4,487  
Total other operating revenue 196,778     234,159     232,693     180,319     178,585  
Other operating expense:                  
Personnel 176,198     179,860     176,235     156,181     168,422  
Business promotion 3,728     2,633     1,935     6,215     8,787  
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation 6,000         3,000         2,000  
Professional fees and services 14,254     14,074     12,161     12,948     13,408  
Net occupancy and equipment 27,875     28,111     30,675     26,061     26,316  
Insurance 4,006     5,848     5,156     4,980     5,393  
Data processing and communications 35,061     34,751     32,942     32,743     31,884  
Printing, postage and supplies 3,805     3,482     3,502     4,272     3,700  
Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 1,168     6,244     1,766     1,531     2,403  
Amortization of intangible assets 5,088     5,071     5,190     5,094     5,225  
Mortgage banking costs 14,765     15,803     15,598     10,545     14,259  
Other expense 8,713     5,388     7,227     8,054     6,998  
Total other operating expense 300,661     301,265     295,387     268,624     288,795  
Net income before taxes 199,847     204,644     80,089     79,284     141,039  
Federal and state income taxes 45,138     50,552     15,803     17,300     30,257  
Net income 154,709     154,092     64,286     61,984     110,782  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 485     58     (407 )   (95 )   430  
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 154,224     $ 154,034     $ 64,693     $ 62,079     $ 110,352  
                   
Average shares outstanding:                  
Basic 69,489,597     69,877,866     69,876,043     70,123,685     70,295,899  
Diluted 69,493,050     69,879,290     69,877,467     70,130,166     70,309,644  
Net income per share:                  
Basic $ 2.21     $ 2.19     $ 0.92     $ 0.88     $ 1.56  
Diluted $ 2.21     $ 2.19     $ 0.92     $ 0.88     $ 1.56  


LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)

  Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019
Commercial:                  
Services $ 3,508,583   $ 3,545,825   $ 3,779,881   $ 3,955,748   $ 3,832,031
Energy 3,469,194   3,717,101   3,974,174   4,111,676   3,973,377
Healthcare 3,305,990   3,325,790   3,289,343   3,165,096   3,033,916
General business 2,793,768   2,976,990   3,115,112   3,563,455   3,192,326
Total commercial 13,077,535   13,565,706   14,158,510   14,795,975   14,031,650
                   
Commercial real estate:                  
Multifamily 1,328,045   1,387,461   1,407,107   1,282,457   1,265,562
Office 1,085,257   1,099,563   973,995   962,004   928,379
Industrial 810,510   792,389   723,005   728,026   856,117
Retail 796,223   786,211   780,467   774,198   775,521
Residential construction and land development 119,394   121,258   136,911   138,958   150,879
Other commercial real estate 559,109   506,818   532,659   564,442   457,325
Total commercial real estate 4,698,538   4,693,700   4,554,144   4,450,085   4,433,783
                   
Paycheck protection program 1,682,310   2,097,325   2,081,428    
                   
Loans to individuals:                  
Residential mortgage 1,863,003   1,849,144   1,813,442   1,844,555   1,886,378
Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 408,687   384,247   322,269   197,889   197,794
Personal 1,277,447   1,213,178   1,226,097   1,175,466   1,201,382
Total loans to individuals 3,549,137   3,446,569   3,361,808   3,217,910   3,285,554
                   
Total $ 23,007,520   $ 23,803,300   $ 24,155,890   $ 22,463,970   $ 21,750,987


LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019
                   
Texas:                  
Commercial $ 5,445,132   $ 5,545,158   $ 5,771,691   $ 6,350,690   $ 6,174,894
Commercial real estate 1,500,250   1,499,630   1,389,547   1,296,266   1,259,117
Paycheck protection program 501,079   614,970   612,133    
Loans to individuals 854,700   792,994   748,474   756,634   727,175
Total Texas 8,301,161   8,452,752   8,521,845   8,403,590   8,161,186
                   
Oklahoma:                  
Commercial 4,381,569   4,901,666   5,086,934   3,886,086   3,454,825
Commercial real estate 628,727   647,228   636,021   593,473   631,026
Paycheck protection program 413,108   487,247   442,518    
Loans to individuals 2,054,205   2,036,452   1,967,665   1,788,518   1,854,864
Total Oklahoma 7,477,609   8,072,593   8,133,138   6,268,077   5,940,715
                   
Colorado:                  
Commercial 1,554,670   1,501,821   1,600,382   2,181,309   2,169,598
Commercial real estate 877,610   890,746   937,742   955,608   927,826
Paycheck protection program 377,111   494,910   488,279    
Loans to individuals 263,872   257,345   264,872   268,674   276,939
Total Colorado 3,073,263   3,144,822   3,291,275   3,405,591   3,374,363
                   
Arizona:                  
Commercial 1,014,958   956,047   1,036,862   1,396,582   1,307,073
Commercial real estate 718,548   692,987   689,121   714,161   728,832
Paycheck protection program 211,725   272,114   318,961    
Loans to individuals 177,900   166,115   177,066   181,821   186,539
Total Arizona 2,123,131   2,087,263   2,222,010   2,292,564   2,222,444
                   
Kansas/Missouri:                  
Commercial 400,555   414,038   404,860   556,255   527,872
Commercial real estate 366,409   352,241   314,504   310,799   322,541
Paycheck protection program 56,011   80,230   76,724    
Loans to individuals 105,755   96,358   102,577   116,734   131,069
Total Kansas/Missouri 928,730   942,867   898,665   983,788   981,482
                   
New Mexico:                  
Commercial 195,846   157,322   182,688   327,164   305,320
Commercial real estate 471,310   471,505   455,574   434,150   402,148
Paycheck protection program 109,881   133,244   128,058    
Loans to individuals 75,665   79,890   83,470   87,110   90,257
Total New Mexico 852,702   841,961   849,790   848,424   797,725
                   
Arkansas:                  
Commercial 84,805   89,654   75,093   97,889   92,068
Commercial real estate 135,684   139,363   131,635   145,628   162,293
Paycheck protection program 13,395   14,610   14,755    
Loans to individuals 17,040   17,415   17,684   18,419   18,711
Total Arkansas 250,924   261,042   239,167   261,936   273,072
                   
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 23,007,520    $ 23,803,300    $ 24,155,890    $ 22,463,970    $ 21,750,987 

Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.

DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019
Oklahoma:                  
Demand $ 4,328,619   $ 4,493,691   $ 4,378,559   $ 3,669,558   $ 3,257,337
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 12,603,603   12,586,401   11,438,489   9,955,697   8,574,912
Savings 420,996   401,062   387,557   329,631   306,194
Time 1,134,453   1,081,176   1,330,619   1,137,802   1,125,446
Total interest-bearing 14,159,052   14,068,639   13,156,665   11,423,130   10,006,552
Total Oklahoma 18,487,671   18,562,330   17,535,224   15,092,688   13,263,889
                   
Texas:                  
Demand 3,450,468   3,152,393   3,070,955   2,767,399   2,757,376
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 3,800,482   3,482,603   3,358,090   2,874,362   2,911,731
Savings 139,173   136,787   128,892   115,039   102,456
Time 383,062   438,337   476,867   505,565   495,343
Total interest-bearing 4,322,717   4,057,727   3,963,849   3,494,966   3,509,530
Total Texas 7,773,185   7,210,120   7,034,804   6,262,365   6,266,906
                   
Colorado:                  
Demand 2,168,404   2,057,603   2,096,075   1,579,764   1,729,674
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 2,170,485   1,861,763   1,816,604   1,759,384   1,769,037
Savings 69,384   68,230   67,477   58,000   53,307
Time 208,778   226,780   254,845   279,105   283,517
Total interest-bearing 2,448,647   2,156,773   2,138,926   2,096,489   2,105,861
Total Colorado 4,617,051   4,214,376   4,235,001   3,676,253   3,835,535
                   
New Mexico:                  
Demand 941,074   964,908   965,877   750,052   623,722
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 733,007   713,418   752,565   563,891   558,493
Savings 91,646   85,463   80,242   67,553   63,999
Time 186,307   200,525   222,370   235,778   238,140
Total interest-bearing 1,010,960   999,406   1,055,177   867,222   860,632
Total New Mexico 1,952,034   1,964,314   2,021,054   1,617,274   1,484,354
                   
Arizona:                  
Demand 905,201   928,671   985,757   665,396   681,268
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 768,220   771,319   780,500   729,603   684,929
Savings 12,174   11,498   15,669   8,832   10,314
Time 32,721   36,929   42,318   47,081   49,676
Total interest-bearing 813,115   819,746   838,487   785,516   744,919
Total Arizona 1,718,316   1,748,417   1,824,244   1,450,912   1,426,187
                   


  Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019
Kansas/Missouri:                  
Demand 426,738   405,360   427,795   318,985   384,533
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 960,237   616,797   526,635   537,552   784,574
Savings 16,286   15,520   15,033   12,888   12,169
Time 14,610   16,430   17,746   19,137   17,877
Total interest-bearing 991,133   648,747   559,414   569,577   814,620
Total Kansas/Missouri 1,417,871   1,054,107   987,209   888,562   1,199,153
                   
Arkansas:                  
Demand 45,834   44,712   67,147   70,428   27,381
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 122,388   164,439   177,535   175,803   108,076
Savings 2,333   2,389   2,101   1,862   1,837
Time 7,197   7,796   7,995   8,005   7,850
Total interest-bearing 131,918   174,624   187,631   185,670   117,763
Total Arkansas 177,752   219,336   254,778   256,098   145,144
                   
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 36,143,880   $ 34,973,000   $ 33,892,314   $ 29,244,152   $ 27,621,168


NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019
                   
TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS                  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 0.10 %   0.12 %   0.07 %   1.33 %   1.62 %
Trading securities 2.02 %   1.92 %   2.46 %   2.89 %   3.19 %
Investment securities, net of allowance 4.88 %   4.85 %   4.77 %   4.73 %   4.69 %
Available for sale securities 1.98 %   2.11 %   2.29 %   2.48 %   2.52 %
Fair value option securities 2.27 %   1.92 %   2.00 %   2.67 %   2.62 %
Restricted equity securities 3.25 %   2.53 %   2.75 %   5.49 %   5.37 %
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 2.75 %   3.01 %   3.10 %   3.50 %   3.55 %
Loans 3.68 %   3.60 %   3.63 %   4.50 %   4.75 %
Allowance for loan losses                  
Loans, net of allowance 3.75 %   3.67 %   3.69 %   4.55 %   4.80 %
Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets 2.92 %   3.04 %   3.12 %   3.73 %   3.93 %
                   
COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES                
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Interest-bearing transaction 0.14 %   0.17 %   0.21 %   0.89 %   1.00 %
Savings 0.05 %   0.05 %   0.05 %   0.09 %   0.11 %
Time 0.89 %   1.13 %   1.36 %   1.83 %   1.94 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 0.19 %   0.26 %   0.34 %   0.98 %   1.09 %
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 0.28 %   0.17 %   0.14 %   1.14 %   1.56 %
Other borrowings 0.42 %   0.43 %   0.56 %   1.66 %   2.01 %
Subordinated debt 4.87 %   4.89 %   5.16 %   5.30 %   5.40 %
Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.28 %   0.31 %   0.37 %   1.19 %   1.40 %
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread 2.64 %   2.73 %   2.75 %   2.54 %   2.53 %
Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other 0.08 %   0.08 %   0.08 %   0.26 %   0.35 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin 2.72 %   2.81 %   2.83 %   2.80 %   2.88 %

Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.

CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019
Nonperforming assets:                  
Nonaccruing loans:                  
Commercial:                  
Energy $ 125,059     $ 126,816     $ 162,989     $ 96,448     $ 91,722  
Services 25,598     25,817     21,032     8,425     7,483  
Healthcare 3,645     3,645     3,645     4,070     4,480  
General business 12,857     13,675     14,333     9,681     11,731  
Total commercial 167,159     169,953     201,999     118,624     115,416  
                   
Commercial real estate 27,246     12,952     13,956     8,545     27,626  
                   
Loans to individuals:                  
Permanent mortgage 32,228     31,599     33,098     30,721     31,522  
Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 7,741     6,397     6,110     5,005     6,100  
Personal 319     252     233     277     287  
Total loans to individuals 40,288     38,248     39,441     36,003     37,909  
                   
Total nonaccruing loans $ 234,693     $ 221,153     $ 255,396     $ 163,172     $ 180,951  
Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 151,775     142,770     114,571     91,757     92,452  
Real estate and other repossessed assets 90,526     52,847     35,330     36,744     20,359  
Total nonperforming assets $ 476,994     $ 416,770     $ 405,297     $ 291,673     $ 293,762  
Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 317,478     267,603     284,616     194,911     195,210  
                   
Accruing loans 90 days past due1 10,369     7,684     10,992     3,706     7,680  
                   
Gross charge-offs $ 18,251     $ 26,661     $ 15,570     $ 18,917     $ 14,268  
Recoveries (1,592 )   (4,232 )   (1,491 )   (1,696 )   (1,816 )
Net charge-offs $ 16,659     $ 22,429     $ 14,079     $ 17,221     $ 12,452  
                   
Provision for loan losses $ (14,478 )   $ 6,609     $ 134,365     $ 95,964     $ 18,779  
Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments 8,952     (4,950 )   4,405     3,377     221  
Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking acitivities2 (923 )   (770 )   (3,575 )   (6,020 )    
Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio2 (51 )   (889 )   126     450      
Total provision for credit losses $ (6,500 )   $     $ 135,321     $ 93,771     $ 19,000  
                   


  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 1.69 %   1.76 %   1.80 %   1.40 %   0.97 %
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans excluding PPP loans3 1.82 %   1.93 %   1.97 %   1.40 %   0.97 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans 1.85 %   1.88 %   1.94 %   1.53 %   0.98 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans excluding PPP loans3 2.00 %   2.06 %   2.12 %   1.53 %   0.98 %
Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets 2.07 %   1.75 %   1.68 %   1.30 %   1.35 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.28 %   0.37 %   0.23 %   0.31 %   0.22 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans excluding PPP loans3 0.31 %   0.41 %   0.25 %   0.31 %   0.22 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1 171.24 %   195.47 %   174.74 %   199.35 %   120.54 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans1 187.51 %   208.49 %   187.94 %   217.38 %   121.44 %

1  Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.
2  Included in Provision for credit losses effective with implementation of CECL on January 1, 2020.
3  Metric meaningful due to the unique characteristics and short-term nature of the PPP loans.

SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended
 		  4Q20 vs 3Q20
 		  Year Ended
 		  2020 vs 2019
Commercial Banking Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020   $ change   % change   Dec. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   $ change   % change
Net interest revenue $ 142,026   $ 149,946   $ (7,920 )   (5.3 )%   $ 588,488   $ 676,241   $ (87,753 )   (13.0 )%
Fees and commissions revenue 49,060   50,085   (1,025 )   (2.0 )%   187,119   168,667   18,452     10.9 %
Combined net interest and fee revenue 191,086   200,031   (8,945 )   (4.5 )%   775,607   844,908   (69,301 )   (8.2 )%
Other operating expense 68,372   66,846   1,526     2.3 %   258,903   252,459   6,444     2.6 %
Corporate expense allocations 5,348   5,172   176     3.4 %   24,862   43,055   (18,193 )   (42.3 )%
Net income 74,941   75,097   (156 )   (0.2 )%   306,005   374,806   (68,801 )   (18.4 )%
                                       
Average assets 27,693,742   28,000,183   (306,441 )   (1.1 )%   26,994,075   22,807,589   4,186,486     18.4 %
Average loans 18,100,333   18,677,401   (577,068 )   (3.1 )%   18,711,372   18,090,224   621,148     3.4 %
Average deposits 15,373,673   15,375,450   (1,777 )   %   14,319,729   10,319,677   4,000,052     38.8 %
                                       
Consumer Banking                                      
Net interest revenue $ 30,672   $ 33,130   $ (2,458 )   (7.4 )%   $ 147,004   $ 195,454   $ (48,450 )   (24.8 )%
Fees and commissions revenue 55,326   67,974   (12,648 )   (18.6 )%   245,554   187,996   57,558     30.6 %
Combined net interest and fee revenue 85,998   101,104   (15,106 )   (14.9 )%   392,558   383,450   9,108     2.4 %
Other operating expense 59,857   59,839   18     %   233,425   230,916   2,509     1.1 %
Corporate expense allocations 10,527   10,812   (285 )   (2.6 )%   42,638   47,169   (4,531 )   (9.6 )%
Net income 14,283   26,256   (11,973 )   (45.6 )%   95,360   56,606   38,754     68.5 %
                                       
Average assets 9,700,466   9,898,119   (197,653 )   (2.0 )%   9,842,125   9,301,341   540,784     5.8 %
Average loans 1,840,492   1,825,865   14,627     0.8 %   1,764,682   1,762,915   1,767     0.1 %
Average deposits 7,993,971   7,940,973   52,998     0.7 %   7,599,937   6,876,676   723,261     10.5 %
                                       
Wealth Management                                      
Net interest revenue $ 48,521   $ 22,985   $ 25,536     111.1 %   $ 117,290   $ 100,092   $ 17,198     17.2 %
Fees and commissions revenue 82,936   111,655   (28,719 )   (25.7 )%   399,229   341,333   57,896     17.0 %
Combined net interest and fee revenue 131,457   134,640   (3,183 )   (2.4 )%   516,519   441,425   75,094     17.0 %
Other operating expense 83,981   82,868   1,113     1.3 %   325,608   277,267   48,341     17.4 %
Corporate expense allocations 9,465   9,397   68     0.7 %   35,331   36,239   (908 )   (2.5 )%
Net income 28,449   31,212   (2,763 )   (8.9 )%   115,628   95,331   20,297     21.3 %
                                       
Average assets 18,101,182   16,204,510   1,896,672     11.7 %   15,695,646   10,204,426   5,491,220     53.8 %
Average loans 1,839,695   1,777,008   62,687     3.5 %   1,758,226   1,609,464   148,762     9.2 %
Average deposits 9,589,814   9,090,116   499,698     5.5 %   8,676,047   6,447,987   2,228,060     34.6 %
Fiduciary assets 60,495,213   52,935,646   7,559,567     14.3 %   60,495,213   52,352,135   8,143,078     15.6 %
Assets under management or administration 91,592,247   82,419,932   9,172,315     11.1 %   91,592,247   82,740,961   8,851,286     10.7 %

Primary Logo

You just read:

BOK Financial Corporation Reports Annual Earnings of $435 million or $6.19 Per Share and Record Quarterly Earnings of $154 million or $2.21 Per Share in the Fourth Quarter

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.