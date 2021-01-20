Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
January News from the Library of Congress

Books can be more than just words on a printed page; they can be works of art in their own right. This issue of LCM explores beautiful, innovative volumes found in the Library’s collections. Also, a newly acquired library offers stunning examples of book design and illustration, and a king-size scroll chronicles Commodore Perry’s voyage to Japan.

Download now: loc.gov/lcm/pdf/LCM_2021_0102.pdf Browse all issues of LCM: loc.gov/lcm/

Cover of Jan/Feb issue of LCM

