Jonathan Ramaci Shares Insights on the Importance of Artificial Intelligence in Daily Life

In a recent article, Jonathan Ramaci shared his expertise as a mobile technology entrepreneurMOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an expert in the technology space, Jonathan Ramaci spoke about the importance of artificial intelligence in daily life in a recent article for Bit Rebels,.
Jonathan Ramaci has 17 years of experience as an entrepreneur in the mobile product space. He currently acts as the CEO of Wellnest, a company that uses voice technology to better the lives of seniors receiving healthcare.
In the article, Jonathan Ramaci explained that while many might think that AI is something that only “big tech” companies use, it is actually a prominent part of our everyday lives.
Mr. Ramaci provided an overview of artificial intelligence, which he explained as the resourceful ability of a machine to simulate human behavior and their routine response patterns.
He further shared that there are five primary ways that artificial intelligence has proven effectiveness in our everyday lives, including through social media, web searches and predictive purchasing, voice technology, facial recognition, and healthcare.
Jonathan Ramaci concluded by explaining how artificial intelligence is shaping the new normal and that we will continue to see a rise in AI technological innovations in 2021 and beyond.
About Jonathan Ramaci
Jonathan Ramaci is an award-winning entrepreneur in the mobile product space. Throughout his career, he has gained valuable experience in payments, UI/UX design, manufacturing, security technology, and business development and has had the unique opportunity to found and lead several successful and innovative companies. Among his accomplishments include bringing the first biometrically protected digital wallet for payment and loyalty cards to market and creating the first MSP for Oracle Applications, now employed by many leading organizations throughout the world. He is currently the CEO of Wellnest, a company that uses voice technology to better the lives of seniors receiving healthcare.
