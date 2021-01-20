Hunter ed, outdoor skills courses now available on Go Outdoors Iowa system
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a new event registration site that is part of the Go Outdoors Iowa system currently used for hunting and fishing licenses.
“We will see an increase in the number of hunter education classes as we get closer to February and March ahead of spring turkey season, so those looking to enroll should check it frequently as offerings will likely fill quickly,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa DNR.
Hunter education classes are typically offered between March and October as the volunteer instructors, county conservation staff and conservation officers are busy during hunting seasons. Go to www.iowadnr.gov/huntered for the available options to satisfy the hunter education requirement and safety measures in place related to COVID-19.