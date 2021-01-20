Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,363 in the last 365 days.

Hunter ed, outdoor skills courses now available on Go Outdoors Iowa system

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a new event registration site that is part of the Go Outdoors Iowa system currently used for hunting and fishing licenses. 

The new site, at https://events.gooutdoorsiowa.com, is now home to hunter education classes, hunter education field days, boater education classes, learn to hunt/trap/shoot workshops, mentored opportunities, general outdoor skills workshops and more.

“We will see an increase in the number of hunter education classes as we get closer to February and March ahead of spring turkey season, so those looking to enroll should check it frequently as offerings will likely fill quickly,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa DNR.

Hunter education classes are typically offered between March and October as the volunteer instructors, county conservation staff and conservation officers are busy during hunting seasons.  Go to www.iowadnr.gov/huntered for the available options to satisfy the hunter education requirement and safety measures in place related to COVID-19.

You just read:

Hunter ed, outdoor skills courses now available on Go Outdoors Iowa system

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.