Media Advisory: Canada’s premier smoking cessation event to conclude National Non-Smoking Week

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National and international smoking cessation authorities will assemble online this week to participate in the 13 th Annual Ottawa Conference: State-of-the-Art Clinical Approaches to Smoking Cessation , Canada’s premier event promoting the latest ideas and evidence in clinical tobacco treatment, program development and smoking cessation research.



The Ottawa Conference is organized and implemented by the Ottawa Model for Smoking Cessation (OMSC) staff at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

This year’s virtual conference will address pressing issues, including:

Integrating smoking cessation treatment in large scale healthcare institutions (keynote presentation).

The future of virtual smoking cessation counselling.

Engaging young people in tobacco cessation treatment (keynote presentation).

Tobacco cessation in Canada’s eastern arctic: A Nunavut perspective.

The latest evidence on the practical uses and issues of e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation tool.

The current understanding of the biological effects of vaping.

The realities and implications of cannabis and tobacco co-use.

This year’s proceedings take place as part of National Non-Smoking Week, beginning January 17.

Conference details:

What: The 13th Annual Ottawa Conference: State-of-the-Art Clinical Approaches to Smoking Cessation

When: Thursday, January 21 and Friday, January 22, 2021

Where: Online

