Vidaris Names Zachary Nord as Principal

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vidaris is pleased to announce the promotion of Zachary Nord, PE as Principal. In his 10 years at Vidaris, Zach has added tremendous value through leading the Roofing and Waterproofing division as well as growing the South Florida office as Regional Director. Zach joins colleagues Jeffrey Somerlot, Stanford Chan, Dan Popadynec, Jennifer Sze, Michael Chen and Nathan Walker as leadership within the firm’s Building Envelope division.



In his new position, Zach will continue to guide the development of the firm’s envelope services in South Florida and ensure Vidaris remains focused upon our clients’ needs and surpassing their expectations.

“I am proud to recognize the professional accomplishments of Zach; since joining the firm in 2010, he has proven to be an effective and visionary leader," said Marc Weissbach, CEO of Vidaris. "We are confident that his technical prowess and leadership experience will position him to help lead the next phase of the company's growth and success."

Vidaris President, Jeffrey Somerlot, said, “Zach represents excellent leadership within our team; he is respected by clients, peers, and colleagues alike. His promotion to Principal is well deserved – Zach has greatly contributed to our work through consulting excellence and creating valuable client relationships, notably so in Florida where he has led and grown our regional office there.” Jeff continued, saying, “His strengths lie in his ability to quickly understand clients’ operational and project aspirations and to organize and direct the resources necessary to complete projects successfully. His deep understanding of the application of Vidaris’ specialist skills in both the new and existing building sector is second to none.”

Zach’s expertise has been displayed on over 500 of the firm’s new construction and existing building restoration, historic preservation and repositioning projects. His portfolio includes One and Three World Trade Center, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, 432 Park Avenue, JFK Airport’s Delta Terminal 4 Headhouse, ExxonMobil’s Houston campus, Paramount Miami WorldCenter, Tampa’s Water Street waterfront redevelopment, numerous forensic investigations and envelope-related insurance claims support due to natural disasters, as well as multiple dispute resolution and litigation support projects.

"I am honored to be chosen for this expanded leadership role," Zach said. "We will continue to invest in the development of innovative and industry leading building envelope consulting for our industry. I look forward to continuing to work with the executive team and employees to serve our customers and drive growth."

Zach has passionately engaged in building envelope design and engineering since his graduation from Drexel University with degrees in Architectural Engineering and Civil Engineering. A Professional Engineer in Florida and New York, his deep experience with engineered design, material fabrication and façade construction continue to be a strong and proven asset to the Vidaris mission.

About Vidaris

Vidaris is a leading TIC (testing, inspection and certification) consultancy focused on assurance services, building design, efficiency and dispute resolution in the construction, real estate, infrastructure and industrial fields, serving as an independent third‐party advisor for leading developers, property owners, industrial operators, utilities, architects and engineers. The Company’s multidisciplinary, highly technical, and integrated service offering includes three major segments: (i) Architectural Consulting, Testing, Inspection and Certification (« ATIC »); (ii) Dispute Resolution (« DR »); and (iii) Engineering Consulting, Testing, Inspection and Certification (« ETIC ») on both existing and new assets.

See www.vidaris.com for more information.



