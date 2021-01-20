StoneFly achieves Gold ProPartner Status from Veeam

StoneFly becomes a Veeam Gold ProPartner as many organizations around the world take advantage of Veeam’s software in combination with StoneFly’s DR solutions.

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneFly, Inc. the original innovator of the iSCSI protocol and a leading manufacturer of storage, hyperconverged, backup and DR solutions, announced today that they have been invited to be a Veeam Gold ProPartner. John Harris, StoneFly’s Director of North American Sales, mentioned at StoneFly’s Inaugural Gold ProPartner meeting that this collaboration level only further signals StoneFly’s strong partnership with Veeam and the strength of its fully turnkey Veeam integrated appliance.

In addition to being a Gold ProPartner, StoneFly is also a Veeam Silver Cloud Service Provider (CSP), and a Veeam Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) with product offerings that include Veeam cloud connect licenses that leverage StoneFly cloud storage, purpose-built Veeam-ready backup & DR appliances with Veeam-ready repository and Veeam-ready object status, and budget-friendly miniBackup appliances with Veeam for small and medium sized business (SMBs), remote branches, home offices, and employees working from home.

With StoneFly’s enterprise products that leverage Veeam’s backup and replication software, SMBs, SMEs, and large organizations can:

• Set up backup and DR for mission-critical on-premises, virtual, and cloud workloads

• Provision highly secure immutable target storage repositories for Veeam backups, snapshots, and replicas using air-gap, WORM, and S3 object lockdown.

• Configure 1-click direct restore to Azure, AWS, or StoneFly private cloud - in the event of a disaster.

• Replicate volumes, in real-time, to StoneFly private cloud. Spin up VMs directly in StoneFly private cloud in the event of a disaster (cloud disaster recovery).

• Directly spin up Virtual Machines (VMs) on StoneFly’s Veeam-ready backup & DR appliance for instant recovery (near-zero RTPOs).

• Enhance storage space utilization, on-premises and cloud, with advanced data services like deduplication, thin provisioning, automated storage tiering, and FlashCache SSD caching.

• And more!

Limited time discounts: To celebrate the Gold ProPartner status, StoneFly is offering special discounts on all Veeam related products for a limited time. For more information, contact StoneFly sales by visiting StoneFly website or call +1 510 265 1616.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems. StoneFly’s range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads.