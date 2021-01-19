Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,399 in the last 365 days.

PSD Announces 1-20-2021 Special Meeting of the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Meeting

The newly formed Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday evening, January 20, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.  In accordance with changes to Vermont Open Meeting Law in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted as a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference. 

For more information, including information about how to join the meeting, please see the Press Release regarding the January 20, 2021 meeting. Questions can be addressed to Tony Leshinskie, State Nuclear Engineer at 802-272-1714 or Anthony.leshinskie@vermont.gov

You just read:

PSD Announces 1-20-2021 Special Meeting of the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.