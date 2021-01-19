PSD Announces 1-20-2021 Special Meeting of the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Meeting

The newly formed Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday evening, January 20, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In accordance with changes to Vermont Open Meeting Law in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted as a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference.

For more information, including information about how to join the meeting, please see the Press Release regarding the January 20, 2021 meeting. Questions can be addressed to Tony Leshinskie, State Nuclear Engineer at 802-272-1714 or Anthony.leshinskie@vermont.gov.