How Attention Experts Have Become Australia's Leading Social Media Managers

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Australia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social media has become one of the most powerful forces in online communications since it's introduction in the early 2000’s. Billions of people utilize various social media platforms for entertainment, research, inspiration and connection. That's why it's never been more important to have a strong social media presence. While it's easy to create a profile and post a few pictures, there is a fickle dance where science meets art when it comes to posting on social media. Where these two concepts intersect is the spark that captures people's attention, generating connection and engagement.

George Hawwa, founder of the leading Australian social media marketing agency, Attention Experts, understands this concept, and has a deep relationship with using data and human behavioural psychology to connect his clients with their audiences. Prior to Attention Experts, George helped establish two multi-million dollar online companies through social media marketing. This then led to other organisations reaching out to George and asking for help with their social media performance. This is when he decided to start an agency, Attention Experts, in 2016. George and the Attention Experts team know how essential social media is to the success of a business in this digital age and has made it their focus to put these tools in the hands of brands, assisting companies of all sizes; from large multinational corporations to small, local brick and mortar store businesses.



Having serviced hundreds of clients across 20 different industries globally, in both the Business to Business and the Business to Consumer sectors; Attention Experts live up to their namesake. They are professional experts in their field and have established themselves as the highest rated social media agency in Australia. Winning accolades from the Australian Marketing Institute awards, have been recognized by Yahoo Finance, and earned Facebook Partner status; solidifying Attention Experts as being on the cutting edge of social media marketing institutions.



What sets Attention Experts apart from their competitors is their emphasis on data driven strategies and their focus on generating return on investment for their clients. The social media campaigns that Attention Experts develop are the result of in-depth research into their clients brand vision and audience needs, creating and implementing content that increases the brand value of their clients businesses and developing databases of engagement from which to draw from.



Attention Experts' ethos involves a unique philosophy in the social media space, which is data leads content. While other social media marketers lead via content, and end up overwhelming their potential audience with a wide net of posts attempting to capture whatever engagement they can, Attention Experts are led by data, leading to an online presence that is intentionally curated for engagement by their intended audience and higher conversion rates for their clients.



Getting ahead of the curve with your online presence, ensures using the best providers. Companies like Attention Experts are the obvious choice, ensuring you are working with acclaimed agencies. Their comprehensive social media management services take the guesswork and hassle out of managing your online brand, and give you the confidence to focus on continuing to build your business.



If you want to learn more about how Attention Experts can help you, head over to their website.







Media details

Name - George Hawwa

Company Name - Attention Experts

Business Email - george@attentionexperts.com

Website - https://attentionexperts.com/





Attachment