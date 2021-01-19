The Judicial Council at its Jan. 22 meeting will consider a plan to distribute the second half of the one-time $50 million included in the 2020 Budget Act to help address case delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jan 19, 2021
Judicial Council to Consider Allocating $25 Million to Address Case Delays Due to COVID-19
