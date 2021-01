St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Disorderly Conduct, & Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

DUI #1, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass

CASE#: 21A400285

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: VSP – St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/19/2021 / 2135 hours

STREET: Mattocks Park Ln.

TOWN: Lyndon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US RTE 5.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

Arrested

Suspect: Christian Laflamme & James Perry

AGE: 19 & 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitefield, NH & Sutton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks responded to a disturbance in the town of Lyndonville, VT. Subsequent investigation resulted in Laflamme being arrested for suspicion of DUI. Additional investigation found probable cause to believe Laflamme and Perry remained on private property after being asked to leave. Perry and Laflamme were issued a citation for Caledonia County Superior Court (Criminal Division), to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass. Laflamme was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court (Criminal Division).

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2021 0830 hours {Laflamme} 3/15/21 0830 hrs {Perry}

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191