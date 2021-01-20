The Business Research Company Affirms IoT To Be The Biggest Trend In Computers Market Report

Computers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Computers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

The Internet of Things (IoT) is emerging as the next big trend in the computers and software industry with the ability to create an impact across the business spectrum. The Internet of Things merged the physical and online worlds to open up to a host of opportunities for companies, governments and consumers. IoT is a complex ecosystem with multiple players such as device vendors, communication service providers, software vendors and IT service providers. For example, the August Smart Lock uses an IoT platform to automatically lock and unlock the front door of a user’s residence, and can also remotely grant access to guests, friends or staff.

The global computers market is segmented by type into PCs, laptops, tablets, other computers and by application into household for the personal computers market and commercial.

The global computers market is expected to grow from $331.45 billion in 2020 to $367.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. According to computers market research, the growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per computers market research, the market is expected to reach $505.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

