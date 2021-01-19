1/19/2021

**PHOTO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Hosts “Supporting Our Health Care Heroes” in Fort Myers to Advocate for Vital COVID-19 Liability Protections

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis hosted a ‘Supporting Our Health Care Heroes’ event at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers to advocate for vital COVID-19 liability protections for Florida’s health care workers and long-term care personnel. The CFO was joined by state leaders, lawmakers and representatives from the Florida Health Care Association, Florida Hospital Association, Florida Medical Association and Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida. Over the last several months, CFO Patronis has emphasized the need for COVID-19 liability protections for businesses and highlighted his three guiding principles to help shape legislation in the upcoming Legislative Session.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Since the pandemic began, our state’s health care and long-term care personnel have been on the frontlines, fighting to protect Floridians, especially our state’s most vulnerable population – our seniors. These frontline heroes have been working long hours and maintaining stringent health safety processes to protect our seniors. They have fought through PPE shortages, and put their own lives on the line to protect our friends, family and loved ones from this serious virus. That is why we must step up and protect them as they have worked to protect us.

“I was proud to be joined in Fort Myers to honor the hard work and heroic efforts of our frontline health care professionals including the doctors, nurses and medical staff that have been on the forefront of this pandemic for nearly a year now. My top priority this legislative session will be to encourage Legislators to pass meaningful liability protections that includes our health care and long-term care communities, and I look forward to working with members on this critical issue.”

Mary Mayhew, President and CEO, Florida Hospital Association said, “Florida’s hospitals and our partner health care providers have been on the front lines in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning. That work has required the brave dedication of individuals who tirelessly and resourcefully provide care in an environment which, at times, has been uncertain and the potential for severe illness caused by a highly infectious pathogen is significant. With a novel virus never before seen, guidance and best practices have changed and evolved as we all learn more about the virus on an almost daily basis. Our health care providers need liability protections to guard against unfounded lawsuits that seek to take advantage of an ever-changing situation.” Emmett Reed, Florida Health Care Association Executive Director said, “Our healthcare heroes on the frontlines showed up every day, putting themselves in harm’s way to protect their residents. We applaud CFO Patronis for recognizing the need for liability protections for our long term care centers. Our heroic caregivers should be able to do their jobs without the fear of being sued for doing the best they can under challenging circumstances.” Justin Senior, Chief Executive Officer, Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida said, “It was an honor to join CFO Patronis today in Fort Myers to advocate for protections for Florida’s health care workers. These front-line workers show up every day and dedicate their lives to protecting Floridians in their time of need. Florida’s Safety Net hospitals are treating an est. 60% of the Covid-19 hospitalized patients and participating in half of the Covid-19 clinical trials, yet these critical care hospitals comprise only 10% percent of the state’s hospitals. I look forward to working with CFO Patronis and Legislators this upcoming session to ensure our health care community has the protections they deserve.”

Dr. Lawrence Antonucci, President and CEO of Lee Memorial Health said, “I was proud to join CFO Jimmy Patronis today to advocate for vital COVID-19 liability protections for our frontline health care heroes. Since COVID, our staff has been working tirelessly and continue to put their own health on the line to care for Floridians in their time of need. Thank you to CFO Patronis for standing up for our health care workers and fighting to ensure we have the resources and protections needed.”

Representative Adam Botana said, “Thank you, CFO Patronis, for standing up for Florida’s doctors, nurses and medical professionals. Every day, our healthcare heroes put their lives at risk caring for their fellow Floridians, and without them our other businesses wouldn’t be open. Those working to care for our communities while following the proper guidelines and rules should be protected from frivolous lawsuits.”

Representative Mike Giallombardo said, “It is critical that Florida enacts liability shields which include those who work on the frontlines in the fight against COVID – our healthcare personnel. The pandemic has impacted all areas of our state, and through it all these heroes have stepped up to help protect the people of Florida. I am proud to stand with CFO Patronis on this important issue.”

