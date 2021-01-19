Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,426 in the last 365 days.

Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Results in Arrests in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of two individuals on drug-related charges.

TBI Drug Agents joined detectives and investigators with Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and Cookeville Police Department. The 4-month-long undercover investigation focused on the distribution of methamphetamine in the Upper Cumberland area, and on January 15th, two individuals were arrested after being found in possession of methamphetamine. A subsequent search warrant execution resulted in the seizure of a combination of fentanyl and heroin, along with multiple weapons.

Investigators arrested Aaron Antes (DOB 02/21/1983) of Monterey, and charged him with Possession of Methamphetamine over 300 grams, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was booked into the Putnam County Jail on a bond of $602,500. Summer Stamps (DOB 09/04/1991) of Cookeville was also arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine over 300 grams. She was booked into the Putnam County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Results in Arrests in Putnam County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.