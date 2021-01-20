Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 19 January 2021, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,288,950) deaths (79782), and recoveries (2,721,185) by region:
Central (82,523 cases; 1,556 deaths; 71,272 recoveries): Burundi (1,245; 2; 773), Cameroon (28,010; 455; 26,861), CAR (4,974; 63; 4,902), Chad (2,919; 113; 2,148), Congo (7,709; 114; 5,860), DRC (21,140; 640; 14,812), Equatorial Guinea (5,365; 86; 5,191), Gabon (10,019; 66; 9,732), Sao Tome & Principe (1,142; 17; 993)
Eastern (345,570; 6,537; 281,521): Comoros (1,769; 49; 1,113), Djibouti (5,910; 61; 5,825), Eritrea (1,877; 6; 1,073), Ethiopia (131,546; 2,033; 116,335), Kenya (99,227; 1,734; 82,427), Madagascar (18,301; 273; 17,609), Mauritius (556; 10; 518), Rwanda (11,259; 146; 7,412), Seychelles (746; 2; 563), Somalia (4,744; 130; 3,675), South Sudan (3,670; 64; 3,505), Sudan (27,371; 1,704; 28,205), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (38,085; 304; 13,083)
Northern (1,029,976; 27,312; 863,542): Algeria (104,092; 2,840; 70,747), Egypt (157,275; 8,638; 123,491), Libya (110,465; 1,700; 88,062), Mauritania (16,081; 403; 14,509), Morocco (460,144; 7,977; 435,686), Tunisia (181,885; 5,750; 131,019), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (34; 4; 28)
Southern (1,544,396; 40,682; 1,257,287): Angola (18,926; 439; 16,677), Botswana (18,630; 88; 14,624), Eswatini (13,187; 384; 8,374), Lesotho (7,018; 101; 1,652), Malawi (13,027; 321; 6,080), Mozambique (28,270; 253; 19,132), Namibia (30,995; 296; 27,858), South Africa (1,346,936; 37,449; 1,117,452), Zambia (39,515; 578, 28,066), Zimbabwe (27,892; 773; 17,372)
Western (286,485; 3,695; 247,563): Benin (3,413; 46; 3,245), Burkina Faso (9,352; 105; 7,448), Cape Verde (13,046; 120; 12,287), Cote d’Ivoire (25,304; 142; 23,527), Gambia (3,933; 128; 3,697), Ghana (58,065; 352; 55,789), Guinea (14,172; 81; 13,371), Guinea-Bissau (2,509; 45; 2,405), Liberia (1,898; 84; 1,707), Mali (7,855; 311; 5,589), Niger (4,204; 145; 3,136), Nigeria (112,004; 1,449; 89,939), Senegal (23,392; 536; 19,531), Sierra Leone (3,014; 77; 2,107), Togo (4,324; 74; 3,785)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).