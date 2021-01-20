At 8.25% CAGR, Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Will Reach USD 9,400 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [195+ Pages] research report; the global Personal Mobility Devices Market in 2019 was approximately USD 5,400 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.25% and is anticipated to reach around USD 9,400 Million by 2026. Top market players are TOPRO, Sunrise Medical, Pride mobility, Patterson Medical, Nova, Invacare, Kaye Products and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Personal Mobility Devices Market by Type (Wheelchair, Scooters, Handbikes, Walkers, Stair-lifts, Power Add on products and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Urgent Care Center, Home Care Setting and Other End Users)– Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Personal Mobility Devices Market was estimated at USD 5,400 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9,400 Million by 2026. The global Personal Mobility Devices Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.25% from 2019 to 2027”.

An expanding number of road accidents falls, spinal rope wounds, meningitis, and working environment handicap cases is a central point driving the development of the worldwide market for individual portability devices. As indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2016, one out of seven grown-ups in the U.S. is experiencing portability disability. As per the 2018 report of (WHO), road accident causes around twenty to fifty million injuries every year around the world. Moreover, mobility device endorsement and device launch by key players are required to drive the market. Dawn Medical (US) LLC, for instance, propelled another QUICKIE Q700 M SEDEO ERGO, a progressed mid-wheel drive wheelchair, in September 2018. Moreover, Permobil AB propelled its My Permobil buyer application in March 2018. The new application connects to a wheelchair and permits the client to show basic data about the condition of their seat, for example, battery charging and separation travel.

Since various end clients experience the ill effects of various inabilities, a solitary arrangement doesn't fit all imperatives, which has commanded a move towards the custom-improvement of individual versatility gadgets. By focusing on explicit requests rising from end clients, makers have the chance to stand apart by recognizing their product portfolio

However, lack of knowledge about modern mobility devices and lesser service centers of mobility devices is expected to hamper the market growth. In addition, the rehabilitation centers presence in emerging countries is very low, which causes physically challenged people to travel to receive proper treatment.

Top Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the personal mobility devices are TOPRO, Sunrise Medical, Pride mobility, Patterson Medical, Nova, Invacare, Kaye Products, Graham-Field Health Products Incorporation, Eurovema AB, Electric Mobility, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, and Briggs Healthcare.

The market is segmented into type, end-user, and region. The type segment market is divided into wheelchair, walkers, stair-lifts, scooters, power add on products, handbikes, and others. Because of innovative improvements in the field of innovation and expanded utilization of information for precise and quicker preparation of cases, the wheelchair represented the biggest portion of the worldwide market. The wheelchair is primarily driven by its increasing popularity amongst patients and demand for regulatory operations. In light of end-user, the market is fragmented into urgent care centers, hospitals & clinics, home care settings, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics represented the biggest portion of the worldwide market in 2019 and are expected to dominate the market over the time frame.

The individual mobility gadgets market is anticipated to develop with a healthy CAGR over the figure time frame. The main consideration crediting to the development of the market is the developing number of inability cases, because of the rising aging populace, expanding the number of street accidents, spinal line wounds and meningitis are the significant factors prone to help the development of the worldwide individual portability gadgets market. According to World Population Prospects, by the United Nations, the number of individuals matured 60 or above is relied upon to become more prominent than twofold by 2050. This age group is exceptionally powerless against various kinds of infections, that require individual portability help. Besides, expanding innovative work projects to address the issues and for product improvement by the key players driving the development of the market. Moreover, the lack of awareness about individual portability gadgets, and less access to rehabilitation centers are hampering the development of the market

Geographically market is categorized as Europe, Latin America, APAC, North America, and the MEA regions. North America held a significant portion of the market in 2019 because of the technological advancements, and healthcare infrastructure in this province Moreover, proactive government activities to bring issues to light among the majority of the upsides of this innovation has upheld the advancement of the market.

This report segments the personal mobility devices market as follows:

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market: Type Segment Analysis

Wheelchair

Scooters

Handbikes

Walkers

Stair-lifts

Power Add on products

Others

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Urgent Care Center

Home Care Setting

Others

