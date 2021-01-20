Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,429 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Yost's Statement on Fallen Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker

(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker:

“A man of valor and honor was killed, but valor and honor live on in his tens of thousands of partners across Ohio.

Most of us live in peace and safety because people like Officer Stalker spend their working day at risk of violence. 

My heart breaks for the family he left behind, and for his brother and sister officers.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

You just read:

Attorney General Yost's Statement on Fallen Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.