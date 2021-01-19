Slope repairs begin on SR 8 at Wildcat Creek in McCleary

Tina Werner, communications, 360-704-3270

Travelers will see an around-the-clock lane closure through Jan. 26

MCCLEARY – Efforts to stabilize an embankment along State Route 8 begin this week after heavy rains triggered erosion at Wildcat Creek.

Eastbound travelers will see a lane closure beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 near McKnight Road. The lane closure will be in place through Tuesday, Jan. 26, or until all work is complete. The speed limit is reduced to 45 miles per hour in the work zone.

“We’re using woody debris and large boulders to bolster the embankment,” said Project Engineer Karen Boone. “This is a temporary solution to protect the hillside from further erosion.”

Engineers continue to monitor the site and develop further recommendations. This location is downstream from a previous WSDOT fish passage project.

WSDOT roadwork in Grays Harbor County is available online and the WSDOT mobile app. Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email alerts.