California’s Newport Consulting LLC Expands its Services Internationally with RiskBerg Consulting

U.S. Companies Who Want to Reduce Cost and Grow Their Business Using Cost Effective Finance and IT Expertise from India Now Have a Solution

TUSTIN, CA, USA, January 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newport Consulting LLC , a growing provider of accounting, finance, tax, and IT-related consulting services announced in California today an agreement to launch the Flex Specialist Center with RiskBerg Consulting , an innovative risk management consulting company specializing in finance, cybersecurity, and IT professional services with corporate offices in Gurugram, India. Taking effect immediately, this agreement forms an alliance providing project-based staffing and staff augmentation solutions using U.S. and India based resources not previously available to midmarket and smaller companies."Midmarket and smaller companies have long needed a way to compete with the largest companies. These larger organizations undercut pricing by offshoring work to third-party providers in competitively priced countries", says Carl Grifka, Principal at Newport Consulting. "We are proud to provide this unique opportunity using both local and international resources that will enable our clients to not only compete, but to do so around the clock".Referring to the new agreement, Rohit Agrawal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of RiskBerg Consulting stated, "Together, Newport and RiskBerg Consulting will help customers accelerate their transformation with an aggressive and cost-effective model. Our subject matter experts in the finance and technology domains will join forces with Newport to extend services to global customers. Our collaboration will offer much needed flexibility around providing finance and technology services."Today's agreement enables public accounting firms as well as technology, distribution, manufacturing, and other companies to quickly add accounting, finance, tax, information technology, and cyber security resources through the innovative Flex Specialist Center with resources in India. "There is no need to commit to a full-time hire or participate in the typical hiring and interviewing process. It is now possible to add flexible resources to focus on the help you need and when you need it," added Grifka. A local presence remains in the United States to provide project management, local consulting or staffing assistance as needed.U.S. public accounting and IT consultancy clients enabled by the Flex Specialist Center can pursue new business opportunities and extend their reach by charging lower rates. "Clients only need to take a few simple steps to obtain professional finance and IT resources while dramatically reducing their spending", noted Grifka. Agrawal added, "All clients using the Flex Specialist Center will gain efficiency by leveraging our standard processes, integrated project management, and scalability of services."Having offshore staff available when needed allows U.S. clients to complete work anytime as well as free up hours to focus on what matters most to them. The Center assures quality work using either the client's own full-time employees or a combination of U.S.-based and RiskBerg supervision. Using college-educated, professionally trained, and/or certified staff provides confidence in the results despite time zone differences. Clients obtain peace of mind by having their work performed quickly and accurately by qualified personnel.With this agreement, Newport Consulting solidifies its place as a technology-forward and cost effective provider in the Accounting, Tax and Risk Advisory Services space. "We allow mid-market and smaller companies to become competitive on a level playing field by leveraging our shared infrastructure and resources", added Grifka. "I can see our clients being able to get their nights and weekends back, because they can now afford to be properly staffed and manage their projects more effectively"."This alliance is the convergence of cutting edge, yet competitively-priced services in the finance and technology domains," noted Agrawal. "This enables service delivery for our clients on par with larger organizations".About Newport Consulting LLCLeveraging its deep expertise, Newport Consulting provides accounting, finance, tax and information technology solutions as a service (AaaS / FaaS) to a variety of U.S. based clients.About RiskBerg ConsultingAs a young and innovative finance and technology risk advisory and consulting firm, RiskBerg serves a variety of customers including those in the U.S. Fortune 500, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.