Minnesota Individual Income Tax filing season opens February 12, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Revenue will open the state Individual Income Tax filing season on Friday, February 12, 2021. This date matches the opening day for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The filing deadline to submit 2020 Minnesota income tax returns is Thursday, April 15, 2021. This date matches the filing deadline for 2020 federal income tax returns. Tax software providers and tax professionals may be accepting and preparing tax returns before February 12 and will submit those returns when the IRS and state systems open in February.

“Filing electronically and choosing direct deposit for your refund is still the most convenient, secure, and accurate way to file your return and get any refund you may be entitled to,” said Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty. “We encourage qualifying taxpayers to take advantage of free tax preparation services that will be available around the state beginning in early February, with some offering in-person options and others offering virtual services for Minnesotans.”

Electronic Filing and Free Tax Help When you file your taxes this year, choose electronic filing. Last year, over 90 percent of Minnesota taxpayers filed their taxes electronically. Using electronic software is easy, convenient, and secure. Electronic filing also ensures that you have the most up-to-date forms and instructions when you file.

Free electronic filing is available for Minnesotans who meet certain requirements. You may be eligible to file electronically for free if your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $72,000 or less. To see if you are eligible for free electronic filing, see the Electronic Filing Software for Individuals (https://go.usa.gov/xpSuy) page on the department’s website.

You may qualify for free tax preparation help for your federal and Minnesota income tax returns. To qualify, you must meet one of these criteria: be age 60 or older, have a disability, speak limited or no English, or have income less than $57,000 per year. There are over 200 free tax preparation sites across Minnesota where you can get help from IRS-certified volunteers. Most sites are open February 12 through April 15. Beginning in mid- February, you can visit our website to find free tax preparation sites near you (https://go.usa.gov/xpSup).

Direct Deposit Direct deposit is an easy, convenient, and secure way to get your refund. You can include your banking information on your tax return and get your refund deposited into your bank account. Direct deposit is available whether you file your return electronically or by mail. For more information on choosing direct deposit, see the Direct Deposit page on the department’s website.

Fraud Prevention The department takes protecting your personal information and your tax refund very seriously. We review and verify information on all tax returns to make sure the right refund goes to the right person. Do not spend your refund until you see the money in your bank account. To learn more about identity theft, see the Identity Theft and Tax Refund Fraud page on our website.

Track Your Refund You can track the status of your refund by using the Where’s My Refund? system. You can track which of the four stages your refund is in and if you need to take any action. When we finish processing your refund, you will see the date we sent it. To learn about the steps we take to process your return and issue your refund, see our video on a day in the life of a tax return.

Voter Registration Minnesota law requires that individual income tax return forms and instruction booklets include voter registration forms. Taxpayers that electronically file through Minnesota-certified filing software will see a message prompting eligible voters to register to vote at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

