Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Creates Resources for In-Person, Hybrid and Online Learners

As teachers and students adjust to new ways of learning in 2021, Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) is responding to changing needs for K-12 education with the launch of Minnesota AgMag’s new stand-alone website.

Long available to kindergarten through sixth grade students as a print publication, Minnesota AgMag now shares the story of agriculture with learners online at mnagmag.org as well. Each print grade-level AgMag is available free to educators and ag advocates across Minnesota as well, and can be ordered at minnesota.agclassroom.org/educator/agmag.

“The AgMag is a resource for all learning environments,” says Keri Sidle, Minnesota Ag in the Classroom Education Specialist, “Because it’s available in both print and online, teachers can use it seamlessly, whether in-person, distance learning or hybrid.”

MAITC has offered the print AgMag since September 1986, with a standards-based curriculum at the center of each edition. The new website includes digital editions of the magazine for each grade level, as well as interactive activities for students and additional resources for teachers. K-6 educators are encouraged to use the print magazines and website together as they supplement and complement each other.

Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom is a public/private partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation that provides free curriculum, educational resources, grants, outreach, and professional development opportunities to increase ag literacy through K-12 education. Contact Keri Sidle at Keri.Sidle@state.mn.us for more information.

