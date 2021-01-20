DOE Announces Intent to Fund Projects to Develop Algae-Based CO2 Utilization

The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has issued a notice of intent (NOI) for a funding opportunity announcement (FOA) to develop and test technologies that can utilize carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from power systems or other industrial sources for bio-mediated uptake by algal systems. The goal is to create valuable products and services. If released, the FOA will support the goals of DOE’s Carbon Utilization Program.

The intent of the FOA, Engineering-Scale Testing and Validation of Algae-Based Technologies and Bioproducts, is to facilitate the development of novel research and development (R&D) of algae-based technology utilizing anthropogenic CO 2 as a feedstock. Technologies that convert CO 2 must show a net decrease in CO 2 emissions through life cycle analysis, display potential to generate a marketable product, and display beneficial aspects compared to commercially available products with existing state-of-the-art technology.

The FOA is anticipated to be issued by the end of January 2021.

More information on this notice of intent can be found here.

